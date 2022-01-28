U.S. markets closed

TAAT™ Embraces B2B Events in Q1 2022 Based on Success with Trade Shows in 2021

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·7 min read
Picture 1

TAAT&#x002122; is currently exhibiting at the Tobacco Plus Expo (&#x00201c;TPE&#x00201d;), a tobacco industry event being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. On January 26, 2022, the Company sponsored the TPE &#x00201c;Industry Night Party&#x00201d; at the Sahara casino resort, where tobacco industry attendees and exhibitors had the opportunity to network in an outdoor nightlife setting.
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it is hosting trade show exhibits more frequently in calendar Q1 2022 based on the impressive yield of new wholesaler relationships and first-time purchase orders from trade shows in the second half of 2021. In its August 6, 2021 press release, the Company announced it had closed several new purchase orders independently of sales from its regular channels following its exhibits at CHAMPS Las Vegas as well as The HQ Event, where TAAT™ was named Best New Product and won second place for Best in Show overall. The first TAAT™ trade show appearances in 2022 were at Smoke Shop Events (Tampa, Florida) and Tobacco Plus Expo (Las Vegas, Nevada) and have already yielded 13 new wholesaler account relationships to date, with additional pending sales leads in process as the Tobacco Plus Expo remains active until 4:00 pm PST on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Having recently announced a confirmed U.S. store count in excess of 2,000 points of sale spanning 31 states, the Company has strategically curated a selection of trade shows that could assist TAAT™ in growing its footprint across the country. In addition to a repeat appearance at CHAMPS Las Vegas, the Company has primarily chosen to exhibit at specialty trade shows in categories such as tobacco and convenience. The Company’s current itinerary of trade shows for calendar Q1 2022 is provided below.

January 2022

Trade Show Name

Dates

Location

Smoke Shop Events (“SSE”)

January 5 - January 7

Tampa, Florida

Tobacco Plus Expo (“TPE22”)

January 26 - January 28

Las Vegas, Nevada

February 2022

CHAMPS Las Vegas

February 2 - February 5

Las Vegas, Nevada

PACE Show (Petroleum and Convenience Expo)

February 10 - February 11

Kansas City, Missouri

Affordable Shopping Destination (“ASD”) Marketweek

February 27 - March 2

Las Vegas, Nevada

March 2022

Smoke Shop Events (“SSE”)

March 9 - March 11

Austin, Texas

Picture 1 accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a552660-7dbb-48f9-af6f-632155ca06f4

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “As demand from consumers persists for alternatives to regular tobacco cigarettes, buyers in the convenience category are repeatedly tasked with scouting out new and innovative offerings that still provide an enjoyable experience. This is a vicious cycle, as the many ‘new spins’ on alternatives such as vaping rarely get repeat purchases after smokers simply decide to go back to tobacco cigarettes. For this reason, TAAT™ stands right out in a trade show setting as a combustible product with the unique properties of no nicotine and no tobacco. When we began exhibiting at B2B trade shows last July, it became very clear that this was an ideal setting for capturing new wholesale accounts who can place TAAT™ in new markets across the United States. Aside from the fact that our immersive trade show booth setup conveys the value proposition of TAAT™ exceptionally well in a matter of seconds, the buyers are often ready to place an order on the spot. In fact, at many shows it is common for them to place the order and remit payment in the same interaction, with their order dispatched shortly thereafter. We are excited to be ramping up this strategy in 2022, by exhibiting at even more trade shows throughout the country.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Occurrence of trade show events as detailed in the press release and the Company’s appearance at such events based on current confirmed booth and sponsorship arrangements, potential outcomes from contacts made at trade shows in Q1 2022. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


