TAAT™ Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry Expo NACS Show 2021

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
Picture 1

The TAAT&#x002122; exhibit at the NACS Show 2021 in Chicago is marked with a red icon in the image above, showing its position relative to the exhibits of ITG Brands, JTI, and Altria in Hall B. Other tobacco players to include wholesaler Eby-Brown and manufacturer R.J. Reynolds are also operating exhibits in Hall A. In total, approximately 1,200 vendors from various convenience categories exhibit at the NACS Show each year.
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at the 2021 NACS Show held in Chicago, Illinois from Wednesday, October 6, 2021 through Friday, October 8, 2021, where approximately 1,200 vendors in the convenience category welcome an average of 23,000 attendees from more than 70 countries1. The NACS Show is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (formerly known as the National Association of Convenience Stores, abbreviated as “NACS”), a trade association established in 1961 currently focused on industry-related issues such as labour and healthcare benefits, menu labelling compliance, payment card “swipe fees”, and tobacco retailing regulations2. Other exhibitors at next month’s event include household names in food and beverage (e.g., General Mills, Campbell’s, the Coca-Cola Company), incumbent retail technology providers (e.g., NCR Corporation, Verifone), and foodservice (e.g., ICEE, BUNN). In addition to major U.S. tobacco distributor Eby-Brown, many “Big Tobacco” firms are also exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago to include Altria, Japan Tobacco International (“JTI”), ITG Brands, and R.J. Reynolds. TAAT™ has realized considerable success from its trade show exhibits to date, having closed 68 new initial purchase orders following its first trade shows in July as announced in an August 6, 2021 press release.

The first NACS Show event was held in 1993 in San Francisco with 11,900 attendees in a space of 171,000 square feet, and has since grown considerably with consistent attendance in excess of 23,000 in spaces of well over 400,000 square feet in recent years3. Each year, the NACS Show rotates between Chicago, Las Vegas, and Atlanta. In addition to its floor of exhibitions, the NACS Show also consists of workshops, education sessions, and panel discussions. The Company will be exhibiting TAAT™ in an “island” booth configuration of approximately 400 square feet (37.16 square metres), located across from the AriZona Beverage Company space. Smokers aged 21+ in attendance at the 2021 NACS Show will have the opportunity to try TAAT™ at the event in designated outdoor smoking areas for sampling products1.

More information about the NACS Show can be found by clicking here: https://www.nacsshow.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99b2e47f-0bc2-4592-85ba-b51e66db972f

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Trade shows have proven highly effective for us ever since they became part of our commercialization strategy this summer. Although we have had no difficulty navigating the sales and distribution channels through direct outbound contacts, trade shows provide unparalleled opportunity to immerse buyers, merchandisers, and distributors in the TAAT™ brand. Our trade show displays are creatively designed to convey that TAAT™ is a combustible product used by smokers aged 21+ in a nearly identical fashion to a traditional tobacco cigarette, except with no nicotine or tobacco. This engaging experience has proven instrumental to maintaining a high conversion rate. Now that we have managed to perfect our trade show playbook, we’re taking things further by exhibiting at the most prestigious conference in the convenience industry on the same floor as the ‘Big Tobacco’ firms. We are looking forward to this three-day event, where we expect to make many important connections in our journey to keep gaining market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.”

Sources

1 - https://www.nacsshow.com/Attendee-FAQ

2 - https://www.convenience.org/Advocacy/Issues

3 - https://www.nacsshow.com/About/History

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes relating to the Company’s exhibit at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


