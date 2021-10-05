U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,867.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,493.75
    +31.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.30
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.92
    +0.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.90
    +1.75 (+8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1220
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,507.38
    +1,758.77 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.24
    +979.56 (+403.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.18
    +41.17 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) recently released its financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 (“Q3 2021”) and has provided an overview of the same in this press release, with all figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Our growth has accelerated this quarter as we continued to build the popularity of TAAT™ among smokers aged 21+. We have undertaken aggressive strategies to market TAAT™ in this consumer segment in order to sustain and grow interest in the United States by continuing to add stores to expand our sales pipeline. Establishing a reputable and well-known brand comes with the long-term benefit of laying the groundwork to introduce TAAT™ to new global markets.”

Key Financial Highlights of the Company’s Fiscal Q3 2021

  • Gross revenue grew to an all-time high of $1,305,358 in Q3 2021, an increase of 1,956% from the same period in the prior year, and an increase of 88.77% from the previous quarter

  • Gross profit for Q3 2021 was $781,226 with a gross profit margin of 59.84%, an increase from the gross profit margin of 52.58% in the previous quarter

  • TAAT™ Common Shares remained part of the CSE Composite Index® and its CSE25™ subset of the 25 largest companies in Composite by market capitalization

  • Healthy balance sheet with $10,174,001 in working capital

During the three-month period ended July 31, 2021, the Company incurred a net loss of $7.74 million versus $3.75 million in 2020. The increase in net loss of $3.99 million was mainly attributable to $4.98 million in increased marketing efforts relating to the advertising of its product in sporting events and in Europe offset by a number of non-cash items, including a decrease in share-based payments of $779,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited), which can be accessed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR (http://sedar.com).

Throughout Q3 2021 the Company continued the rollout of its flagship product TAAT™ in the United States as a nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+. Based on early-stage success at retail in Ohio and through e-commerce across the United States, the popularity of TAAT™ continued to grow among smokers aged 21+ as well as retailers of tobacco products and their respective wholesale/distribution partners. Through strategic marketing initiatives to consumer and wholesaler audiences, the Company has established brand equity in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry. This credibility has proven instrumental to forming international distribution relationships for upcoming launches of TAAT™ in new markets such as Australia, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland.

After reporting over 300% sequential revenue growth in Q2 2021 in a press release dated June 30, 2021, in early July 2021 the Company launched TAAT™ in Illinois where it enjoys several competitive advantages to include a significantly lower retail price point in specific regions. The Company also began exhibiting at trade shows in the United States in late Q3 2021 and reported shortly thereafter in an early Q4 2021 press release that it had already closed 68 new initial purchase orders from contacts established at trade shows, separately from sales made through its regular channels.

During the final week of September 2021, the first overseas shipment of TAAT™ arrived in London for distribution in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Management of TAAT™ anticipates that the existing brand presence will launch the commercialization of TAAT™ in these new markets, as the Company continues to grow its sales footprint in the United States where the Company has recently enjoyed yet another quarter of growth.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (formerly TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. )

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

For the

Three-months ended
July 31,
2021
$

Three-months ended
July 31,
2020
$

Nine-months ended
July 31,
2021
$

Nine-months ended
July 31,
2020
$

REVENUE

Sales

1,305,358

63,481

2,162,628

72,488

Cost of goods sold

(524,132

)

(28,818

)

(917,925

)

(41,288

)

Gross profit

781,226

34,663

1,244,703

31,200

EXPENSES

Accounting and legal

94,690

128,420

455,273

151,755

Amortization (Notes 6 and 7)

112,809

29,027

212,423

69,916

Filing and regulatory

20,112

52,744

95,248

67,581

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(219,513

)

34,788

13,886

(19,952

)

Accretion and interest expense (Notes 4, 10 and 12)

14,477

-

33,004

8,109

Management and consulting (Note 14)

653,941

102,326

2,054,919

819,631

Office, rent and administrative (Note 14)

211,589

45,977

504,556

134,160

Other operating costs

143,652

-

307,928

-

Marketing and shareholder communication

4,982,992

603,203

8,981,181

615,244

Research and development (recoveries)

(35,971

)

81,184

158,560

81,184

Share-based payments (Notes 13 and 14)

1,431,461

2,671,216

11,020,406

2,671,216

Share-based payments – RSU (Notes 13 and 14)

461,200

-

941,466

-

Travel

76,298

34,331

110,478

66,274

Transaction cost

-

-

-

222,180

Salaries and wages

574,983

5,427

1,299,546

7,557

(8,522,720

)

(3,788,643

)

(26,188,874

)

(4,894,855

)

Loss for the period

(7,741,494

)

(3,753,980

)

(24,944,171

)

(4,863,655

)

Other item

Interest income

570

-

671

-

Net loss

(7,740,924

)

(3,753,980

)

(24,943,500

)

(4,863,655

)

An overview of the Company’s revenue and expenses for Q3 2021 is shown above from its financial statements for the same period. To view these statements in full, please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the Company’s performance in Q3 2021, potential performance of international launches. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Loss-making Mode Global Holdings (LON:MODE) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -17%

    Mode Global Holdings PLC ( LON:MODE ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last week. But...

  • Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

    Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - October 5, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. (“Bathurst” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMV) is pleased to announce the following undertakings to provide working cap...

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Moderna: Incredible Growth at Uncomfortable Share Price

    Moderna (MRNA) makes a strong case to be known as one of the top innovators on the planet. The company's breakthrough vaccine, now referred to as Spikevax, is helping the world curb the spread of COVID-19. While the pandemic is far from over, Moderna's shot is likely to keep cash flows coming in steadily over the next 18 months. It's not just COVID-19 vaccines that have investors driving the top into the stratosphere, though. The company's incredible mRNA technology could pave the way for furthe

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF deepens skid amid Monday’s tech-led stock-market slump

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF is sliding in Monday's technology-led selloff in U.S. stocks, with the exchange-traded fund falling deeper into the red this year.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • European Open Signals Technology Rout May Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks opened higher and U.S. index futures steadied as investors bet a selloff in technology shares had gone too far. Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryC

  • Chinese Property Developer Fantasia Misses Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Chinese developer fell into crisis on Monday after failing to repay a maturing bond, adding to the strains of the nation’s heavily leveraged property firms following industry giant China Evergrande Group’s debt woes.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Reco