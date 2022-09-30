U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

TAAT® Hosting Exhibitor Booth and Two Private Events at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·7 min read

Picture 1

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an exhibitor booth at the 2022 trade show held by the National Association of Convenience Stores (“NACS”, event known as the “NACS Show”), during which time TAAT® will also be holding two private events for “top-to-top” meetings with executives from the convenience store industry who are attending the NACS Show. The NACS Show 2022 is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Saturday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 4, 2022, featuring approximately 1,200 exhibitors. Historically, the NACS Show has had attendance of over 23,000 people from over 70 countries at each event. The NACS Show has ensured there is an outdoor “smoking area” at the Las Vegas Convention Center to allow adult smokers to sample combustible products such as TAAT® at the show.

An overview of the Company’s presence at the NACS Show 2022 is provided below:

TAAT® Exhibitor Booth: North Hall Level 1, booth #1171

  • Sunday, October 2, 2022: 11:30 am to 5:30 pm (Pacific)

  • Monday, October 3, 2022: 11:30 am to 5:30 pm (Pacific)

  • Tuesday, October 4, 2022: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm (Pacific)

October 2 Afterparty: Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at Skyfall Lounge (Delano Las Vegas, attached to Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino)

  • Sunday, October 2, 2022: 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm (Pacific)

October 3 Afterparty: Cocktails and cigars at Eight Cigar Lounge (Resorts World Las Vegas)

  • Monday, October 3, 2022: Starting at 9:00 pm (Pacific)

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “I anticipate the value proposition of TAAT® will stand out at the NACS Show 2022, as a no-nicotine and no-tobacco alternative to cigarettes at a lower price point that is already winning over adult smokers in our focus markets across the United States. This year we are emphasizing how retailers can enjoy considerably better profit margins from selling TAAT® compared to tobacco products. I am particularly excited about this event because we have Brent Taylor and Brad Call from B&B Beyond (announced in our September 13, 2022 press release) working with us at the show, and I believe we can benefit considerably from Brad’s experience as the former Chairman of the NACS organization. We look forward to kicking off the show this weekend and interfacing with top convenience management executives from the U.S. and worldwide.”

More information about the NACS Show can be found on the event’s website at the following link: https://www.nacsshow.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Michael Saxon”

Michael Saxon, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories such as tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free/tobacco-free combustible with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in several thousand U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall gross revenue annually, TAAT®’s facilities include an operations centre in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT® in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the Company’s presence at the NACS Show 2022 in addition to the two events it will be hosting as detailed in the press release. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/435f9827-5664-4af4-a0ee-dd7d1bc88496


