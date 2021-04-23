TAAT™ Launches Beyond Nicotine™ Initiative in Light of Impending Federal Anti-Nicotine Regulations to Drive Awareness of TAAT™ Nicotine-Free Alternatives to Tobacco Cigarettes

As reports of the Biden administration’s intent to cap nicotine levels in tobacco cigarettes have circulated throughout the month of April 2021, TAAT™ has launched an initiative titled “Beyond Nicotine™” in an effort to encourage awareness of TAAT™ among smokers aged 21+ in anticipation of these potential regulatory actions. Following a successful retail launch of TAAT™ in Ohio starting in Q4 2020, the Company plans to incorporate “Beyond Nicotine™” messaging into its current brand assets and media properties as well as upcoming launches in new U.S. markets throughout 2021 following a CAD $1.25 million order from a Texas wholesaler last week

Picture 1

In the promotional graphic above, the Company has incorporated its “Beyond Nicotine™” slogan into its messaging in response to anticipated changes in U.S. regulations which could force tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in their cigarette products, potentially creating a competitive advantage for the Company with its nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes.

Picture 2

Messaging with the “Beyond Nicotine™” slogan has been added to the Company’s consumer-facing website (http://trytaat.com), where smokers aged 21+ in the United States can learn more about TAAT™ and request a free sample pack or purchase the product by the carton.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) has launched its “Beyond Nicotine™” initiative with an objective of emphasizing the absence of nicotine in its flagship product TAAT™, which is formulated to taste and smell similarly to tobacco despite containing no actual tobacco. On Monday, April 19, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published a report that the Biden administration in the United States is considering enacting a requirement for tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in all cigarettes sold nationwide to a level at which they would no longer be addictive1. According to a CNBC report later that day, which covered the apparent negative impact of this announcement on the stock prices of several major tobacco firms (e.g., Altria, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris International), the goal of reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes would be to encourage smokers to give up tobacco or choose alternatives that are considered safer2. In Q4 2020, the Company began commercializing TAAT™ in Ohio, followed by the launch of its e-commerce portal enabling the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States to purchase TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol online for home delivery.



Based on these impending regulations to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes sold in the United States, the Company has elected to launch Beyond Nicotine™ as an approach to building awareness of TAAT™ as a nicotine-free alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+. In a press release dated April 14, 2021 , the Company announced several key findings from a consumer research study which reflected positive reception of TAAT™, both in concept and as an actual product, which included nearly three quarters of subjects who sampled the product classifying the overall quality as “very good” or “somewhat good”. These sentiments largely reflect in-market performance of TAAT™ to date through in-store and online sales.

The Beyond Nicotine™ initiative will consist of moderate revisions to the Company’s messaging in its materials and communications and potentially campaigns through various media channels (e.g., online, digital out-of-home, point of sale) which would broadcast the Beyond Nicotine™ slogan to smokers aged 21+ in the United States. As of Thursday, April 22, 2021, the Company has updated certain parts of its consumer-facing website to include Beyond Nicotine™ messaging. Furthermore, TAAT™ has started producing promotional graphics built around Beyond Nicotine™, which the Company intends to strategically place and distribute throughout the tobacco marketplace in light of these potential regulatory changes in the United States relating to nicotine.

TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “This announcement from the Biden administration alters the landscape in which we operate as smokers 21+ in the United States will no longer be thinking of nicotine as just something they might be considering leaving behind, but rather something they would soon have no choice but to reduce their intake of at a bare minimum. For several months now, I have been saying how the lack of nicotine in TAAT™ products is one of our best selling points because nicotine is objectively a useless drug. Indeed, tens of millions of smokers aged 21+ in the United States can currently choose between a ‘full-nicotine’ tobacco cigarette or a nicotine-free alternative such as TAAT™. However, it is very possible that later in 2021 the former option may not exist. Smokers aged 21+ now have the opportunity to try, and perhaps switch to TAAT™ and experience the difference that can be had by forgetting about nicotine and keeping the sensations they enjoy. We therefore expect Beyond Nicotine™ to be an important element of our brand in 2021 as the U.S. tobacco industry prepares to potentially take on an unprecedented shift, which we hope to be able to capitalize upon by providing smokers aged 21+ a better and nicotine-free choice.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

