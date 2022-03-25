U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,221.04
    +256.68 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

TAAT® Obtains Registered Trademark Status in Eight Global Markets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOBAF
  • TAAT.CN

The brand name “TAAT®” is now a registered trademark in the United States, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Israel, India, and Mexico

Picture 1

First launched in the United States in December of 2020, TAAT&#xae; has become well-known as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes containing no nicotine or tobacco in its base material. In 2021, the Company filed trademark applications in several global jurisdictions and as of this writing has secured registered trademarks in the United States, as well as seven other global markets to include the European Union.
First launched in the United States in December of 2020, TAAT® has become well-known as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes containing no nicotine or tobacco in its base material. In 2021, the Company filed trademark applications in several global jurisdictions and as of this writing has secured registered trademarks in the United States, as well as seven other global markets to include the European Union.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its trademark applications on the TAAT® brand name have been finalized as “registered” trademarks in eight global markets, to include the United States, where TAAT® Original, Smooth, and Menthol are now sold in at least 2,500 stores. Starting in 2021, the Company began to pursue trademark protection in several international markets as part of its plan to expand throughout the global tobacco industry. As of the fourth week of March 2022, the TAAT® brand name is now a registered trademark in the following global markets:

Market

Population1

Smoking Rate

United States of America

329.4 million

12.5%2

European Union (27 Members)

447.8 million

18.4%3

Australia

25.6 million

11.6%4

New Zealand

5.08 million

13.4%5

Philippines

109.5 million

18.7%6

Israel

9.2 million

19.8%7

India

1.38 billion

29%8

Mexico

128.9 million

16.4%9

Enforceability of the various intellectual property comprising the TAAT® brand, as well as the product and its trade dress, has become increasingly important for the Company as it continues to grow its footprint. The branding attributes of legacy tobacco products such as cigarettes appear to have become decreasingly relevant in certain markets in light of regulations that mandate “plain packaging” with minimal branding elements permitted on packs and cartons. As a non-tobacco product, TAAT® is generally exempt from such regulations and can display its logo, messaging, and corresponding colours to each TAAT® flavour as part of its presence at the point of sale. As such, brand features such as the TAAT® name are a crucial part of the product’s public appearance, and registered trademark protection in the United States as well as seven other global markets could be beneficial to the Company’s long-term growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec527c1-78d8-4ecb-b762-d91efb8bdb7a

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT® Founder Joe Deighan commented, “Building a robust portfolio of intellectual property for a product and a brand is a marathon and not a race, given the standard approval timelines for reviewing and processing of applications for such things as trademarks. In the CPG industry, trademarks are incredibly important not just for the long-term profitability of a given brand, but also for the protection of the consumer. In markets such as the United Kingdom, counterfeit cigarettes are a pervasive issue ultimately harming individual smokers the most with cigarettes of unknown quality sold under well-known brand names10. Through legal mechanisms such as trademarks, firms in the tobacco industry like TAAT® are able to push back against the seemingly inevitable knock-off versions of their products that can come to market. Furthermore, trademarks can provide broader protection for the brand beyond just the smokable product in categories such as merchandise. It is a significant milestone for us to have obtained a trademark on the TAAT® brand in the United States and several markets that we are planning to enter in the near future, and we look forward to taking advantage of the brand protection these registered trademarks afford us. ”

Sources

1 - https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.POP.TOTL

2 - https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/adult_data/cig_smoking/index.htm

3 - https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/products-eurostat-news/-/edn-20211112-1

4 - https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/australias-health/tobacco-smoking

5 - https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/preventative-health-wellness/tobacco-control/smokefree-aotearoa-2025-action-plan/history-smokefree-aotearoa-2025

6 - https://psa.gov.ph/press-releases/id/165209

7 - https://www.health.gov.il/English/Topics/KHealth/smoking/Pages/SmokingRatesInIsrael.aspx

8 - https://www.who.int/india/health-topics/tobacco

9 - https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/problem/toll-global/latin-america/mexico

10 - https://www.bbc.com/news/business-47004388

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT® Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT®, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT®'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT® was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $812 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 Statista: Consumer Markets - Tobacco Products

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT® in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes and benefits from the registration of the TAAT® trademark in the eight markets mentioned in the press release, potential issuance of trademarks applied for in additional markets. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. Investors Care More About Production.

    Earnings don't matter all that much for a pre-revenue company. Investors are more interested in things such as production and plane certification.

  • Globalfoundries Stock Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

    Globalfoundries saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before. Globalfoundries stock was out of buy range after clearing the 73.35 buy point in a consolidation, as of this writing. One weak spot is the company's 71 EPS Rating, which tracks quarterly and annual earnings-per-share growth.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Why Huntsman Shares Are Down Today

    Starboard Value LP failed in its attempt to overhaul the board of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN), a setback in the activist investor's campaign to shake up the chemicals maker. Starboard's campaign got a boost prior to the vote when advisory service Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended Huntsman shareholders support the activist, but it wasn't enough to replace the board. Huntsman said Friday that shareholders had voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees.

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • How High Can Cannabis Stocks Go From Here?

    Cannabis stocks have been on fire over the past couple of days and when we look around the market, it's not too surprising. For starters, the stock market has done pretty well. The S&P 500 has wavered so far on Friday, but is close to flat on the session.