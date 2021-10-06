U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

TAAT™ Releasing Branded Merchandise Line of Apparel and Accessories in Q1 2022

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
Picture 1

The commemorative edition of the TAAT&#x002122; Yupoong &#x00201c;Snapback&#x00201d; hat, pictured above in a desert area of southern Nevada, is among the branded TAAT&#x002122; merchandise offerings to be made available to smokers aged 21+ in the United States through TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) beginning in Q1 2022.
The commemorative edition of the TAAT™ Yupoong “Snapback” hat, pictured above in a desert area of southern Nevada, is among the branded TAAT™ merchandise offerings to be made available to smokers aged 21+ in the United States through TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) beginning in Q1 2022.
Picture 2

The Company plans to begin offering a range of branded TAAT&#x002122; merchandise including items pictured above starting in Q1 2022. Goods such as apparel, ashtrays, carrier bags, and reusable water bottles will be available for smokers aged 21+ in the United States to purchase on TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) beginning in Q1 2022. Lighters with the TAAT&#x002122; logo will also be produced for promotional usage with smokers aged 21+ in settings such as stores of TAAT&#x002122; retailers and live event exhibits.
The Company plans to begin offering a range of branded TAAT™ merchandise including items pictured above starting in Q1 2022. Goods such as apparel, ashtrays, carrier bags, and reusable water bottles will be available for smokers aged 21+ in the United States to purchase on TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) beginning in Q1 2022. Lighters with the TAAT™ logo will also be produced for promotional usage with smokers aged 21+ in settings such as stores of TAAT™ retailers and live event exhibits.
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it is to begin offering the inaugural collection of TAAT™ branded apparel and accessories to smokers aged 21+ in the United States through its TryTAAT e-commerce portal (http://trytaat.com) starting in Q1 2022. The Company has made the decision to launch its merchandise collection to capitalize on the enthusiasm and brand loyalty of smokers aged 21+ in the United States who presently use TAAT™, many of whom have inquired about purchasing TAAT™ merchandise. This interest could partially be attributed to sightings of TAAT™ promotional apparel such as the TAAT™ logo hats worn by entourage members of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in his match against Logan Paul (shown in photos accompanying the Company’s June 8, 2021 press release).

Distribution of branded merchandise has been an increasingly popular method of cultivating loyalty to consumer brands since the 1980s. Through licensing agreements to third-party manufacturers and distributors, firms could reap the benefits of offering official branded merchandise (e.g., protection against trademark infringement, unprecedented opportunities for brand visibility) with minimal capital outlay. John Maries, General Manager of the Jaguar Collection of eyeglass frames (by British luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar, among the first major brands to license in this manner), was quoted in a 1999 TIME magazine article saying that licensing “is a way to let others pay for all the things you'd like to do [with the brand] but your shareholders won't pay for”1. Merchandise featuring cigarette brand logos and insignia (e.g., t-shirts, backpacks) was also a popular offering of “Big Tobacco” firms prior to restrictions from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998 coming into effect2. Well-known apparel extensions of tobacco brands include Camel footwear (launched in Norway and Finland in the 1970s and Turkey in 1997, each in response to tobacco advertising bans3), and Marlboro Classics (whose garments were sold in at least 29 countries3, was once owned by Valentino Fashion Group4, and is still operating today under the MCS brand name5). As recently as the late 2010s, vintage apparel featuring tobacco brands had a resurgence of popularity in the streetwear fashion category, with a September 2017 GQ Magazine feature stating that “Marlboro’s iconic branding is the hottest thing in streetwear right now”6.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f2bdc14-9bee-4d5a-8729-ca22dd50257f.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

At this time, the Company anticipates that it will begin offering the TAAT™ branded merchandise items listed below in Q1 2022. The TAAT™ merchandise range will be available for purchase by smokers aged 21+ anywhere in the United States and can be packaged along with orders of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol to addresses in jurisdictions where TAAT™ is eligible to be shipped. Please refer to TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) or the Company’s official social media accounts for more information.

Initial TAAT™ Merchandise Collection for Q1 2022

  • Circular ashtrays with notches for holding TAAT™ sticks

  • Reusable carrier (“tote”) bags

  • Reusable water bottles

  • T-shirts (Men’s and Women’s)

  • Hooded sweatshirts (Unisex)

  • Embroidered Yupoong “Snapback” adjustable-size hats (Limited quantities for Commemorative Edition)

The Company will also be producing branded TAAT™ lighters, which will not be sold online through TryTAAT for safety reasons. The TAAT™ lighters are intended for distribution as promotional goods for smokers aged 21+ in stores of TAAT™ retailers as well as at live events where TAAT™ has a presence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5889f8b4-9bc0-4083-91ca-fb866d37c4c7.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “The TAAT™ brand identity is built around the better choice represented by TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol for smokers aged 21+ compared to tobacco cigarettes. For many consumer brands that have a subculture of loyal followers, the core product itself is only the beginning of the overall brand experience. Ancillary components of a given brand such as event sponsorships, merchandise, and proprietary media all contribute to building a recognized, trusted, and credible market presence in tandem with the commercialization of the actual product. Over the past year, we have actively curated the ‘TAAT™ Experience’ for smokers aged 21+ through high-visibility events across the United States in bull riding, professional boxing, and live entertainment. We have been able to leverage this visibility as part of our launch in new markets, as it provides a dimension of tangibility to the TAAT™ brand in addition to the merits of the product itself. The TAAT™ merchandise collection is the next addition to this strategy at the request of numerous smokers aged 21+ who are eager to show their loyalty to the brand, and we are very excited to be offering a selection of apparel and accessories for smokers aged 21+ who are enthusiastic about making a better choice.”

Sources

1 - http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,33124-1,00.html

2 - https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=97136501

3 - https://cancercontrol.cancer.gov/sites/default/files/2020-06/m19_4.pdf (Page 7)

4 - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/valentino-goes-after-the-less-rich-shopper/

5 - https://www.mcs.com/en/pages/chi-siamo

6 - https://www.gq.com/story/streetwear-is-making-cigarette-logos-cool-again

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential launch of the TAAT™ merchandise collection in Q1 2022 and availability in all U.S. states for smokers aged 21+ for online purchase through TryTAAT. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


