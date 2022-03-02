U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

TAAT™ Secures Chainwide U.S. Gas Station Placement with Integrated Regional Marketing Program

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • TOBAF

Picture 1

All locations of Speedee Mart gas stations in the state of Nevada are now carrying TAAT&#x002122; Original, Smooth, and Menthol. The chain is incorporating an integrated advertising program to drive awareness of TAAT&#x002122; both inside and outside of its retail stores, which the Company anticipates can strengthen overall sales.
Picture 2

TAAT&#x002122; Original, Smooth, and Menthol are shown for sale in the cigarette display of a Speedee Mart gas station in Las Vegas, Nevada near brands to include Maverick, which ranks fifth out of all tobacco cigarette brands in the United States based on market share1.
Picture 3

Speedee Mart has provided a design for display advertising that is to be placed near its Nevada stores promoting TAAT&#x002122; based on its core value propositions as a zero-tobacco and zero-nicotine alternative to cigarettes.
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol are now carried among existing tobacco cigarette offerings in all Speedee Mart gas stations in the state of Nevada. Established in 1995, Speedee Mart’s Nevada locations are situated across the Las Vegas Valley in locales to include Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Henderson, operating under several national convenience chain banners. As a new TAAT™ retailer, Speedee Mart is incorporating strategic placements of promotional signage both in-store and outside of its stores (e.g., highway billboards) as a means of driving brand awareness. As TAAT™ has continued to gain market share throughout regions such as southern Nevada and eastern/central Ohio, the Company is coordinating with new and existing chain retail partners to augment its retail presence with various advertising tactics to build upon the brand’s current momentum in the tobacco category.

In a press release dated January 21, 2022, the Company announced its initiative to focus on placing TAAT™ in gas station convenience outlets given the significant correlation between routine purchases of fuel and tobacco products in the same transaction. Shortly thereafter, the Company announced an incentive program designed to encourage chain retailers to distribute “TAAT™ Twos” and convert recipients of these samples into first-time purchasers of a pack of TAAT™. Whether at the regional or national level, chain retailers such as Speedee Mart have proven to be particularly instrumental in fortifying TAAT™’s presence in a given market, given the store-by-store insights in specific locales that can help to influence business decisions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7bea314-1893-40bd-a7ed-4d6b35346d5f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bba02186-6eaf-4862-b3b5-dfac2fdce269

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff7112ee-757f-47de-945f-13b9b183ce74

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Typically, the timeline for new brands to integrate external advertising programs with chain retailers such as Speedee Mart is far longer than the 15 months in which TAAT™ has been sold at retail. I believe TAAT™ has managed to supersede this because of the extraordinarily intuitive value proposition that can be understood by smokers, retail buyers, and top-level executive management alike. We have patiently built up our retail footprint while establishing reliable and scalable infrastructure for manufacturing and distributing TAAT™, which has positioned us favourably to expedite our entry into chains of all sizes across the United States, such as Speedee Mart. We look forward to working with their team to execute these integrated advertising strategies so that we can continue driving awareness and popularity of TAAT™.”

Sources

1 - https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/tobacco_industry/brand_preference/index.htm

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations
1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)
investor@taatglobal.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com.

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of TAAT™ in the tobacco industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the placement of TAAT™ in Speedee Mart retail stores in the state of Nevada, potential effectiveness of the integrated advertising program as described in the press release. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


