Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) most popular amongst retail investors who own 59% of the shares, institutions hold 40%

Significant control over Tabcorp Holdings by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 40% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 59% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 40% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tabcorp Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tabcorp Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Tabcorp Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Tabcorp Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Tabcorp Holdings. Our data shows that Australian Super Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder with 9.4% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.9% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Tabcorp Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Tabcorp Holdings Limited. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own AU$4.8m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 59% of Tabcorp Holdings. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tabcorp Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Tabcorp Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

