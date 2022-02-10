TABERNACLE HEALTH GROUP LAUNCHES CHINESE PROPRIETARY MEDICINE, AVROCIL (TM) COLD AND FLU AID

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the cold and flu season, it can be cumbersome to fall sick when the rest of the world is celebrating the New Year.

For those who have come down with cold and flu this season, exploring Chinese Proprietary Medicines (which are made with herbs) has gained popularity, as consumers become more aware of the natural benefits of herbal healing with plants. The key to good health is not just about bikini bodies and six-packs anymore.

Tabernacle Health Group Launches Their Proprietary Chinese Proprietary Medicine Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid.

"As we become more educated about our health and immunity, consumers have become more selective in choosing herbal compounds that aid one's recovery from common cold and flu symptoms," says Jesslyn Wong. She is the CEO and founder of Tabernacle Health Group (THG), a biotech company in Singapore that conducts research and development into herb-based products that can aid in combating the symptoms of cold and flu.

"A robust immune system is the gateway to staying healthy as it continuously works to keep us alive," adds Jesslyn, whose health while she was building THG was not as good as it is now, and she would often be under the weather with episodes of acute tonsilitis brought about by cold and flu which could take her a few weeks to recover fully. Since she and her team of doctors and scientists at THG could not find a suitable herb-based product that could aid her cold and flu symptoms, they developed Avrocil™Cold and Flu Aid.

Five years of R&D have culminated in Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid which is classified as Chinese Proprietary Medicine in Singapore. The THG team through their research have found that with certain herbs and lymphatic drainage massage, many symptoms of cold and flu can be alleviated.

Avrocil™- Cold and Flu Aid is a Chinese Proprietary Medicine manufactured in Singapore and available online. Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid detoxifies, clears the body of heaty elements, and is traditionally used for cough, sputum, pharyngitis, and sore throat. Avrocil ™ Cold and Flu Aid also relieves symptoms of mouth ulcers.

"The traditional Chinese Proprietary Medicine requires long hours of brewing the ingredients while Avrocil™- Cold and Flu Aid makes it convenient for consumers coming down with cold and flu symptoms to consume quickly." says Jesslyn. A remarkable professional, she holds extensive experience in working with Fortune 500 companies in a variety of fields, including biotechnology, information and financial technology, and deep space. She was also named one of the Top 25 Under 35 Global CIO Award winners in 2019.

Avrocil - Featured in New York Times Square Billboard.

"Despite medical and technological advancements of the modern era, the global demand for herbal remedies is on the rise" says THG's board advisor Dr Musa Kiyani. Following graduation from Duke-NUS Medical School and during his practice in Singapore and Durham, North Carolina, Dr Kiyani has published extensively on the healthcare economics of neurological and infectious diseases and co-authored educational materials for students in developing countries.

"We have found that supplementing with herbs followed with a clean diet during an onset of cold and flu helps to alleviate many cold and flu symptoms," says Dr Kiyani.

As a Chinese Proprietary Medicine, Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid supports Jesslyn, Dr Kiyani and the rest of their team's mission: gentle and herbal healing to improve everyone's quality of life.

Avrocil™'s - Cold and Flu Aid's key ingredients include Spica Prunellae, Herbal Lophateri , Fructus Momordicae, Radix Arnebiae, Flos Chrysanthemi Indici and Herba Artemisiae Scopariae.



Product Summary

Avrocil™ is a Chinese Proprietary Medicine to aid cold and flu symptoms. Avrocil – Cold and Flu Aid Chinese Proprietary Medicine product will be available online by early Feb 2022 at retail price of (US$55). Please seek medical advice if symptoms persist.

Update: Avrocil™ For Immune Health will be replaced with Avrocil™ - Cold & Flu Aid (Chinese Proprietary Medicine – without Vitamin D) by end Jan 2022.

HSA Singapore Advertisement Permit Number : MAHP2200030

SOURCE Tabernacle Health Group