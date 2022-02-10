U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.75
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,688.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,001.75
    -36.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.90
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.08
    +0.42 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.59
    -0.85 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6350
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,162.89
    +835.84 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.17
    +26.46 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,659.97
    +16.55 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

TABERNACLE HEALTH GROUP LAUNCHES CHINESE PROPRIETARY MEDICINE, AVROCIL (TM) COLD AND FLU AID

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter the cold and flu season, it can be cumbersome to fall sick when the rest of the world is celebrating the New Year.

Avrocil&#x002122; &#x002013; Cold &amp; Flu Aid (Product Photos)
Avrocil™ – Cold & Flu Aid (Product Photos)

For those who have come down with cold and flu this season, exploring Chinese Proprietary Medicines (which are made with herbs) has gained popularity, as consumers become more aware of the natural benefits of herbal healing with plants. The key to good health is not just about bikini bodies and six-packs anymore.

Tabernacle Health Group Launches Their Proprietary Chinese Proprietary Medicine Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid.

"As we become more educated about our health and immunity, consumers have become more selective in choosing herbal compounds that aid one's recovery from common cold and flu symptoms," says Jesslyn Wong. She is the CEO and founder of Tabernacle Health Group (THG), a biotech company in Singapore that conducts research and development into herb-based products that can aid in combating the symptoms of cold and flu.

"A robust immune system is the gateway to staying healthy as it continuously works to keep us alive," adds Jesslyn, whose health while she was building THG was not as good as it is now, and she would often be under the weather with episodes of acute tonsilitis brought about by cold and flu which could take her a few weeks to recover fully. Since she and her team of doctors and scientists at THG could not find a suitable herb-based product that could aid her cold and flu symptoms, they developed Avrocil™Cold and Flu Aid.

Five years of R&D have culminated in Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid which is classified as Chinese Proprietary Medicine in Singapore. The THG team through their research have found that with certain herbs and lymphatic drainage massage, many symptoms of cold and flu can be alleviated.

Avrocil™- Cold and Flu Aid is a Chinese Proprietary Medicine manufactured in Singapore and available online. Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid detoxifies, clears the body of heaty elements, and is traditionally used for cough, sputum, pharyngitis, and sore throat. Avrocil ™ Cold and Flu Aid also relieves symptoms of mouth ulcers.

"The traditional Chinese Proprietary Medicine requires long hours of brewing the ingredients while Avrocil™- Cold and Flu Aid makes it convenient for consumers coming down with cold and flu symptoms to consume quickly." says Jesslyn. A remarkable professional, she holds extensive experience in working with Fortune 500 companies in a variety of fields, including biotechnology, information and financial technology, and deep space. She was also named one of the Top 25 Under 35 Global CIO Award winners in 2019.

Avrocil - Featured in New York Times Square Billboard.
Avrocil - Featured in New York Times Square Billboard.

Avrocil has been featured in New York Times Square

"Despite medical and technological advancements of the modern era, the global demand for herbal remedies is on the rise" says THG's board advisor Dr Musa Kiyani. Following graduation from Duke-NUS Medical School and during his practice in Singapore and Durham, North Carolina, Dr Kiyani has published extensively on the healthcare economics of neurological and infectious diseases and co-authored educational materials for students in developing countries.

"We have found that supplementing with herbs followed with a clean diet during an onset of cold and flu helps to alleviate many cold and flu symptoms," says Dr Kiyani.

As a Chinese Proprietary Medicine, Avrocil™ Cold and Flu Aid supports Jesslyn, Dr Kiyani and the rest of their team's mission: gentle and herbal healing to improve everyone's quality of life.

Avrocil™'s - Cold and Flu Aid's key ingredients include Spica Prunellae, Herbal Lophateri , Fructus Momordicae, Radix Arnebiae, Flos Chrysanthemi Indici and Herba Artemisiae Scopariae.

Product Summary

Avrocil™ is a Chinese Proprietary Medicine to aid cold and flu symptoms. Avrocil – Cold and Flu Aid Chinese Proprietary Medicine product will be available online by early Feb 2022 at retail price of (US$55). Please seek medical advice if symptoms persist.

Update: Avrocil™ For Immune Health will be replaced with Avrocil™ - Cold & Flu Aid (Chinese Proprietary Medicine – without Vitamin D) by end Jan 2022.

HSA Singapore Advertisement Permit Number : MAHP2200030

SOURCE Tabernacle Health Group

Recommended Stories

  • Has Novavax Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

    Novavax (NVAX) shareholders had a no good, very bad day on Tuesday after, first, Reuters reported Monday night that the U.S. government is expanding funding to cover "a late-stage study in adolescents" receiving Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, but that, second, Novavax "has delivered just a small fraction of the 2 billion COVID-19 shots it plans to send around the world in 2022 and has delayed first-quarter shipments in Europe and lower income countries such as the Philippines. That bad news Tuesday

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • ARWR: New Pulmonary Programs Announced…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update New Pulmonary Programs Announced Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • COVID-19 variants: U.S. 'would be more relaxed’ if vaccination rates were higher, doctor says

    Dr. Andre Campbell, UCSF professor of surgery and ICU Physician at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID cases, hospitalizations, new variants, and Johnson & Johnson's temporary production pause for its vaccine.

  • Doctors Explain What to Do — and What Not to Do — When You Hit Your Head

    Following the death of Bob Saget due to head trauma, medical professionals tell PEOPLE why it's so important to remain vigilant after a head injury

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Amazon Takes on its Next (Possible) Trillion Dollar Business

    Alphabet owns FitBit and, while the company most people call Google hasn't done much with its fitness bands and watches, it did partner with Amazon, J.P. Morgan , and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on an ill-fated attempt to disrupt healthcare. CVS Health and its pharmacy chain rival Walgreens have also tried to disrupt healthcare, albeit in a more traditional way. CVS has added Minute Clinics to many of its locations to offer basic medical care as well as "health concierge" services to help customers navigate a space that can be very challenging.

  • Trulieve to Open Riverview, FL Dispensary on Thursday, February 10

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Riverview, Florida. Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. This is Trulieve's 112th dispensary in Florida and its 161st nationwide.

  • First-of-its-kind cancer surgery performed in Nevada

    A brand new cancer treatment is now in Nevada. A local surgeon recently performed a first-of-its-kind surgery in the Silver State.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Jenna Jameson Says She'll 'Be Out Soon' After a Month in the Hospital with a Mystery Illness

    The former adult film star was initially told she might have Guillain-Barré Syndrome, but doctors later ruled it out as the cause of her mystery illness

  • Omicron cases ‘mirroring where we were with Delta’ over the summer, doctor says

    Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician and COVID-19 National Task Force chair, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the pandemic, mask mandates ending, child vaccinations, and burnout among health care workers.

  • COVID-19 infections drop 25% as omicron loosens its grip on Tennessee

    Coronavirus infections have now fallen four weeks in a row in Memphis and Nashville and for two weeks in a row across Tennessee.

  • Bob Odenkirk opens up about his near-fatal heart attack on the set of 'Better Call Saul'

    In a new interview with The New York Times, the actor and comedian opened up about his near-death experience, and how his co-star, Rhea Seehorn, came to his rescue.

  • COVID surge has led to increase in inflammatory disease, more kids in the hospital

    With the surge of the omicron variant and subsequent MIS-C cases, a Louisiana physician recommends wearing a mask even if vaccinated.

  • Are Intranasal Sprays The Next $36 Billion Trend in Vaccine Stocks?

    It's no secret that coronavirus vaccines are hot-selling medicines for which there's a massive market. Pfizer is expected to make $36 billion in 2021 alone from sales of its coronavirus shot, Comirnaty, and it's hard to see demand falling while the pandemic rages. If a competitor were to develop a new product that doesn't fall victim to the same pitfalls, Pfizer's dominance might come to an end.

  • 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period

    Medicare is a government-sponsored program designed to help eligible seniors and others pay for healthcare. Medicare Advantage plans offer an alternative to Original Medicare, which includes Part A and Part B coverage. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is your … Continue reading → The post 2022 Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

    President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs. Biden is traveling to Culpeper, Virginia, on Thursday, where White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will call attention to the “unacceptable” cost of medications. Biden’s trip to Virginia will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections.

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.