U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,030.00
    -12.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.80
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.54
    +0.99 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    +36.20 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.56 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.82
    -1.07 (-4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    +0.0131 (+1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0910
    -1.9890 (-1.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,117.61
    +237.57 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.76
    +5.06 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.74
    +5.69 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le VIH/sida (TOMS) is highlighting World AIDS Day with the 34th commemorative vigil

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As every year, the Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le VIH/sida (TOMS) is highlighting World AIDS Day with the 34th commemorative vigil which will be held on December 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Parc de l'Espoir.

TOMS Logo (CNW Group/Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le sida (TOMS))
TOMS Logo (CNW Group/Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le sida (TOMS))

Today, thousands of Montrealers are affected by HIV/AIDS, and the list of people who have died continues to grow despite all the progress made. The epidemic is exacerbated as much by inadequate and stigmatizing public policies as well as systemic discrimination by social and public health institutions. Our communities deserve public policies that are based on their needs and up-to-date scientific data.

This has a devastating impact on the communities concerned, which is aggravated by the following:

  • The important toll on overall health (psychological, physical, social) which is exacerbated by the high cost of treatments that continues to increase due to inflation;

  • The lack of adequate care and STBBI prevention which is intensified by a lack of funding for peer work intervention and short appointments without proper aftercare in addition to other factors.

The following solutions have been long identified by community organizations in the field, and they must be involved in all levels of implementation (planning, implanting services, and receiving feedback) to ensure their success (please note that this is not an exhaustive list of solutions, but a few examples);

  • Guaranteeing adequate and sustainable funding for organizations which missions are related to HIV and STBBI prevention and support, to ensure the longevity of comprehensive health care services;

  • Ensuring socialized health care coverage of medications (anti-viral meds, PReP and PEP) to ensure treatment adherence, prevention and to mitigate the economic burden of the inflation boom;

  • Supporting legislative work pertaining to issues relevant to the communities to ensure the decriminalization of the following: non-disclosure of HIV status, sex work and drugs.

  • Eliminating systemic discrimination in health and social services by providing mandatory trainings related to HIV/AIDS issues.

As our tradition, the vigil will be a unique combination of speeches, music and sharing of thoughts. We invite you to join us to reflect, commemorate the work of our communities and to show your solidarity with all people living with HIV, and all those affected.

About the TOMS

Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le VIH/sida (TOMS) aims to support, promote the actions and defend the interests of its members and the communities they represent. TOMS brings together 31 community organizations working in HIV and STBBI prevention, health promotion and wellness, housing and support for people living with HIV/AIDS and other STBBIs, as well as their families.

Our online presence :

Website: http://toms-mtl.org
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/toms.mtl
Twitter : https://twitter.com/MtlToms
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/toms.mtl

Ressources :

https://www.cocqsida.com/nos-dossiers/recherche-communautaire/index-stigmatisation.html

https://pvsq.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/plaidoyer-recherche-insecurite-financiere.pdf

SOURCE Table des organismes communautaires montréalais de lutte contre le sida (TOMS)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c7633.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Reasons This Stock Could Outperform in 2023

    Biotech giant Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a member of this elite club, having seen its shares rise by 15% year to date. Let's consider two reasons why Gilead Sciences is worth serious consideration heading into the new year. Gilead Sciences' most important unit by some margin remains its HIV business.

  • Why This New Alzheimer's Update Is Likely To Spark A Debate For Biogen Investors

    Biogen stock surged Wednesday after partner Eisai unveiled Alzheimer's treatment test results that two doctors reportedly described as "magnificent."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • X4 Pharmaceuticals Shares Tumble After Phase 3 Data From Rare Immune Deficiency Candidate

    X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 (4WHIM) trial of its lead investigational therapy, mavorixafor, a novel CXCR4 antagonist, in people with WHIM syndrome. Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis (WHIM) is a rare congenital immune deficiency in which individuals are more susceptible to potentially life-threatening bacterial infections. 4WHIM met its primary endpoint, with mavorixafor achieving clinical and statistical super

  • Protalix and Chiesi Resubmit FDA Application For Rare Disease Treatment

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • This Top Pro Invests in Healthcare Trailblazers. 4 of Her Favorite Plays.

    Debra Netschert, co-manager of PGIM Health Sciences, looks for innovators in biopharma and healthcare delivery. Why Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth fit the bill.

  • Cancer biotech cuts staff by one-fifth

    Boston biotech Oncorus Inc. is losing one-fifth of its employees as it pauses work on all but one drug. Oncorus (Nasdaq: ONCR) announced the cuts on Wednesday, saying it will lay off 20% of its staff. ONCR-021 is still preclinical, but Oncorus believes it could have applications in non-small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, clear cell renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

  • ‘Fit and healthy’ mother who fought thyroid cancer at 27 shares 4 symptoms she ignored

    Christina McKnight, now 35, thought little of her symptoms and was only diagnosed after her husband ‘forced’ her to see a doctor

  • Rockville's RegenxBio lays out potential path to market for its first gene therapy treatments

    For RegenxBio Inc., a Rockville biotech that's made millions from royalty revenue over the years, 2023 will be critical to its ability to start selling its own commercial product for the first time. The 13-year-old company, which went public in 2015, is pushing forward on multiple clinical programs focused on retinal and neurodegenerative diseases with an eye toward taking two products to market by 2025, CEO Ken Mills said in an interview. “We want to be the company that makes medicines and gets them to people, and that’s become the laser focus of RegenxBio,” he said.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks

    The top healthcare stocks include Azenta Inc. for best value, McKesson Corp. for fastest growth, and Signify Health Inc. for most momentum.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold OPKO Health (OPK) Stock For Now

    OPKO Health (OPK) is likely to gain from the potential in RAYALDEE that targets a growing market coupled with new collaborations and acquisitions.

  • FDA Pulls Lilly’s Covid Antibody Drug

    The drug bebtelovimab isn’t expected to neutralize now-common Omicron subvariants BQ. 1 and BQ. 1.1.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Surges After Hinting At A Midstage Win In Liver Disease

    Arrowhead provided a bullish update for its midstage liver disease treatment on Monday, pushing ARWR stock to rocket Tuesday.

  • Newest Alzheimer’s Drugs Take Large but Fraught Step Toward Approval

    Positive study results for Eisai-Biogen lifted the prospects for its medication and one from Eli Lilly—although regulators will have to weigh risks.

  • Roche shutters most trials of Alzheimer's drug after failed trials

    Swiss drugmaker Roche is closing down most clinical trials of its experimental Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab after it failed to slow advance of the mind-robbing disease in a pair of large, late-stage studies, the company said on Wednesday. Roche presented full results of twin trials at an Alzheimer's meeting in San Francisco after announcing in November that the drug had failed in the two trials. Unlike Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's lecanemab, which appears to be on track for U.S. regulatory approval after presenting successful trial results on Tuesday, Roche's drug did not show a statistically significant benefit in patients with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Rite Aid pilots small-format stores to serve 'pharmacy deserts'

    The new stores will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet, less than a third of the size of a standard Rite Aid Pharmacy.

  • Gilead (GILD), RCUS Announce Positive Data From NSCLC Study

    Gilead (GILD) and RCUS release encouraging data from the fourth interim analysis of the phase II ARC-2 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

  • Gilead (GILD) Gets EC Approval for Biktarvy Label Expansion

    Gilead (GILD) gets EC authorization for Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV in pediatric populations.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) were jumping 7.6% higher as of 10:42 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The nice gain came after the company announced that Health Canada approved Optune for treating newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer. Canada represents a significant market opportunity for Novocure.

  • UK Drug Regulator Warns Of Severe Eye Reactions Associated With Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent

    The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) warned of some new and severe eye-related side effects following the use of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) atopic dermatitis and asthma treatment Dupixent (dupilumab). Dupixent is already associated with cases of conjunctivitis and allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye, and infrequent cases of keratitis and ulcerative keratitis. The MHRA added that health professionals should look for any of these e