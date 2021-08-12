Table Trac Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

The Company installed two systems at new locations, increased the number games at a current customer and our distributors expanded current locations and installed our system in 30 new locations during the quarter.

The Company had twelve new customer contracts in backlog as of June 30, 2021 that are scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 was $153,635 compared to income of $99,594 in 2020, an increase of approximately $54,000.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:





For the Three Months Ended



June 30,



2021

2020 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:







Net income to common stockholders

$ 153,635

$ 99,594 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

4,511,988

4,486,788 Basic net income per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

4,522,075

4,492,435 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.02

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:





For the Six Months Ended



June 30,



2021

2020 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:







Net income to common stockholders

$ 769,641

$ 89,400 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

4,506,361

4,486,788 Basic net income per share

$ 0.17

$ 0.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

4,521,711

4,493,684 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.17

$ 0.02

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Randy Gilbert, CFO

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877



