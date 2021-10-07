U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    +22.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,429.00
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,862.75
    +103.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.50
    +11.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -0.81 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,942.81
    +3,400.46 (+6.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.22
    +52.12 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,798.11
    +269.24 (+0.98%)
     

Table Trac and CASINOMONEY Demonstrate Interconnected Cashless Services Live on the G2E Show Floor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), together with CASINOMONEY, are showcasing their combined technologies to provide complete "Bank to game" cashless player convenience live on the show floor at this year's G2E conference going on this week in Las Vegas.

Casino guests can register for cashless services using multiple bank accounts using the CASINOMONEY financial services nationwide network. Using Table Trac's mobile app, KioskTrac Mobile, and the CASINOMONEY multi-function kiosks on the casino gaming floor, guests can select from registered accounts and effortlessly transfer funds directly from those accounts to their CM Mobile Wallet.

Cashless convenience is enhanced with Table Trac's patented mobile app, which allows virtual player cards at the machines and transfers funds to and from the games cashless, ticketless, and easy. The KioskTrac Mobile also provides access to the CASINOMONEY registered accounts for ATM-style transfers and deposits right from the player's phone while in the casino.

Chad Hoehne, President and CEO of Table Trac Inc., said, "The interest in cashless and the collaboration between CasinoTrac and CASINOMONEY to provide this effortless end-to-end financial convenience has been terrific. Everyone who sees it is impressed with its ease of use and amazing results."

CASINOMONEY's new next-generation financial services kiosk goes beyond the "ATM" with functions to scan a player's mobile app ID on their phone to connect player financial activities to their casino wallet. Simple to transfer funds and deposit winnings back to their accounts, these kiosks also provide all of the traditional gaming floor services for guests, including ticket redemption, bill break, and ATM cash.

"We are building a new bridge of self-service automation that makes it easy to cross over to any type of payment to pay and play," said Larry Dunnwald, President of CASINOMONEY. "We are integrating cash, tickets, ACH, debit, check cashing, and the Players Club Rewards Card into an easy-to-use app that helps players Stay in the Game!"

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 200 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-and-casinomoney-demonstrate-interconnected-cashless-services-live-on-the-g2e-show-floor-301394767.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Earnings Are Coming. Analysts Are Focused on iPhone, Parts Issues, Services.

    The September quarter earnings report is just three weeks away, and Wall Street is working hard to ferret out hints about the numbers.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 6th, 2021

    Following a bullish Tuesday session, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and revisit Tuesday’s highs to support another bullish day ahead.

  • Michael Dell learned these lessons from Steve Jobs and Bills Gates

    In a new interview, Michael Dell tells Yahoo Finance that as an aspiring business person he learned from the example of legendary Apple CEO Steve Jobs and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

  • Amazon’s Streaming Platform, Twitch, Suffers Security Breach. What Investors Need to Know.

    Amazon.com’s live-streaming platform Twitch suffered a security breach on Wednesday. An anonymous user on 4Chan posted a trove of files which allegedly included the website’s source code, user earnings figures, and even scraps about unannounced projects. The official Twitch account on Twitter  confirmed a breach occurred. The company said it it was working to understand the extent and would provide an update when additional information was available. “It’s a testament to the ingenuity of hackers,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter told Barron’s. “If they can breach Twitch, they can breach anything.”

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Try to fix Valve’s Steam Deck at your own peril

    Valve has shared a video teardown of its Steam Deck game console, but the clip makes a strong case against opening the system yourself.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy T-Mobile Stock?

    The telecom giant's share price has trended downwards in recent weeks. Does this create a buying opportunity or is there reason to hold off?

  • Amazon's streaming giant Twitch hacked, exposing crucial internal data

    An exhaustive list of over 10,000 streamers’ earnings on the platform has been leaked.

  • Microsoft Stands Out In Enterprise Tech Spending Survey

    A survey of corporate chief information officers signals strong momentum for Microsoft in cloud computing and collaboration.

  • Ark ETF sells Nintendo shares

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Ark Invest selling off its Nintendo shares ahead of the Switch release.&nbsp;

  • 5G Has Yet To Take Hold, But Telecoms Already Suiting Up For 6G

    The U.S. and China are racing to develop 6G wireless technologies while high-speed 5G systems have yet to take hold throughout the world.

  • Exclusive-Apple to face EU antitrust charge over NFC chip - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will be hit with an EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that puts it at risk of a possible hefty fine and could force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The iPhone maker has been in European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crosshairs since June last year when she launched an investigation into Apple Pay. Preliminary concerns were Apple's NFC chip which enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones, its terms and conditions on how mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

  • How Appian Is Leading the Next Phase of Low Code

    Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is doing just that in low-code software. The company acquired process mining start-up Lana Labs to help it in that direction. Process mining is a technology that examines what work people are actually doing in order to find repeatable processes that can be automated to improve efficiency.

  • NatWest acquires children’s pocket money app RoosterMoney

    The bank plans to offer Rooster as part of its existing products and services in the coming months.

  • ServiceNow announces partnership with Germany's Celonis

    U.S. technology platform ServiceNow is entering into a strategic partnership with German software company Celonis to help customers identify workflow processes that can be automated, the two companies said on Wednesday. The partnership includes ServiceNow making an unspecified investment in Celonis and will combine ServiceNow's workflow platform with the execution management system of Celonis that crunches data to tackle problems and automate decision making. Co-Chief Executive Alexander Rinke, who co-founded Celonis with fellow students from the Technical University of Munich in 2011, told Reuters the partners would be launching joint products as early as the first half of 2022.

  • Kobo's new $260 Sage e-reader lets you add handwritten notes

    Kobo has introduced two new e-readers including the $260 Kobo Sage that lets you take e-notes, as well as the waterproof, mid-range Libra 2.

  • Ocado invests £10m in Branson-backed driverless delivery startup

    This is the second self-driving partnership Ocado has struck this year.

  • VMware CEO on cloud push, 5G, and artificial intelligence

    VMware’s new CEO, Raghu Raghuram, is pushing heavily into a so-called multi-cloud technology strategy as the business-software maker faces increased competition.