U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.25
    +60.50 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,505.00
    +346.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,509.75
    +265.00 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    +29.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.46
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    +11.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.68
    -2.19 (-7.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    +0.0150 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3700
    +0.3170 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,595.27
    +811.73 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.54
    +443.86 (+182.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.79
    +55.99 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Tableau enhances links to Salesforce AI as it works to blend more into ecosystem

Ron Miller
·2 min read

When Salesforce spent almost $16 billion to buy Tableau in 2019, it was getting a company with a goal of bringing data to the masses. As a cloud solution, it fits nicely into the growing Salesforce federation of cloud products and services. Over time, it makes sense that the two companies are finding ways to integrate with each other’s technology and across the family of products.

Today at Tableau’s customer conference in Las Vegas the company announced deeper integration with Einstein, the Salesforce AI platform. Perhaps it’s not surprising that this integration involves CRM data, the bread and butter of the Salesforce platform.

Tableau CEO Mark Nelson talked about the possibilities for customers when you combine the two companies’ capabilities. “Salesforce Einstein AI generates more than 152 billion predictions every day. By harnessing these insights, even beginners can see beyond the what of their data and understand the why or they see what could happen in the future. And what should you do about it,” he said at a press event on Monday ahead of the conference.

Francois Ajenstat, the company’s chief product officer, says the two companies saw the value of integrating and exploring how Einstein could augment Tableau. “About a year ago, we introduced Einstein Discovery in Tableau, which was the first integration of Einstein into Tableau and that enabled people to do more, but it still required a lot of configuration,” he explained.

This time around the goal was to simplify the integration and make it more accessible by automating the creation of a predictive model.

“It leverages everything that a customer has already configured in Tableau, their data connections, through data sources, through security, through their governance model. You don't have to go anywhere else,” he said. What’s more, although the models are fueled by Salesforce AI technology on the back end, they are built and live in Tableau.

While AI is a great integration point, the company has also built connections into Slack where you can discuss data as it’s generated, into Mulesoft where it drives connections with APIs to a number of systems for which there might not be out-of-the-box connectors, and Salesforce Flow, the company’s automation product which can use data as triggers to drive actions based on certain data points.

Ajenstat says the goal of these integrations is to make customer data more accessible and more actionable and to ultimately drive more business. “It is just a new world of opportunity. It's an opportunity…to accelerate innovation, accelerate customer success and ultimately accelerate the mission that we've been on to help people see and understand data,” he said.

Salesforce’s low-code workflow tool aims to unify CRM giant’s largest acquisitions

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $25, but only 'til midnight

    Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Apple could switch everything from Lightning connector to USB-C, report claims

    Apple could switch all of its products from the Lightning connector to USB-C, a new report claims. It comes just days after reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed this year’s iPhone 14 could be the last of the iPhones to use Apple’s proprietary plug. Now he has said that other Apple products that use the port are likely to make the same move, adopting the more standard USB-C port for charging.

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • TikTok just discovered the cutest way to avoid losing your keys for less than $8

    You’ll never lose your keys again with this super cute wall key holder.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • RS Recommends: Get Polk Audio’s Sound Bar and Subwoofer Combo for Just $179

    Polk's Signa S2 boasts great sound and booming bass in a super slim package that punches above its price point

  • Amazon's Fire TV sale cuts its streaming devices by up to 42 percent

    Amazon is knocking up to 42 percent off most of the Fire TV Stick streaming devices in its lineup, making it a good time to update or increase your streaming capabilities.

  • From targeting to navigation, handheld devices are merging tech and tactics

    For ground-based observers calling in fires on a target, the observer historically worked with a radio and a pair of binoculars, or a bulky laser guidance system to get the job done. But systems have become more more precise and portable over the decades.

  • Daily Crunch: 'The bitcoin network is not a payments network,' says FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

    This week, I’m psyched to head out to TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo to get the full story on which cars will be driving themselves and which companies are driving into our hearts – or off the nearest cliff. In other news, I just re-read my TechCrunch contract, which states no superfluous obscenities are allowed, so rest assured that this newsletter only contains strictly necessary swearwords. Ack -- moar layoffs: Natasha and Amanda break down the current constriction in startups with a roundup of layoffs over the past week, including an analysis of what happened at Section4, Carvana, Latch, DataRobot, and the hiring freezes at some of the tech stalwarts, including Meta, Twitter and Uber.

  • Kwon Proposes Forking Terra, Nixing UST Stablecoin in ‘Revival Plan 2’

    Do Kwon is out with his second attempt at a revival plan for the troubled blockchain.

  • What teens see in closed online spaces like the Discord app

    In online communities, people can explore their interests – even if they're not common ones. tomass2015/iStock/Getty Images Plus via Getty ImagesEver since the earliest days of the internet in the 1980s, getting online has meant getting involved in a community. Initially, there were dial-up chat servers, email lists and text-based discussion groups focused on specific interests. Since the early 2000s, mass-appeal social media platforms have collected these small spaces into bigger ones, letting

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • Amazon Freevee Launches on Apple TV

    Amazon Freevee, the new name of the ad-supported video service formerly called IMDb TV, announced today that the Freevee app is now available through Apple’s App Store on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Freevee features originals from the Amazon Studios, including the recently crime drama “Bosch: Legacy” (a spinoff of “Bosch” on Prime […]

  • Online shopping: Get the best deal-sniffing browser extensions and protect your packages

    How to improve your online shopping, from browser extensions that help you find the lowest price to getting packages placed safely in your garage.

  • Apple rolls out iOS 15.5 with upgrades to Apple Cash and Podcasts

    Apple has released iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 with improvements to Apple Cash and Podcasts.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is known for two things: Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog. The cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% last year. When I say winner, I'm referring to cryptocurrency players that have what it takes to attract more and more users and investors.