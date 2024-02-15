The tables have turned: Erie, Pa., offered as an example that's worth following

A recent article in the New York Times detailed the challenges facing Gary, Indiana, as that industrial city works to recover from decades of decline.

It was the sort of article that's been written about Erie — often described as a dying rustbelt city — many times in the past.

Part of the Erie bayfront and downtown buildings are seen, viewed south across Presque Isle Bay, from Presque Isle State Park on Feb. 8, 2024.

But there was something different about this article. It suggested a template that Gary might follow, citing the example of another Great Lakes city that had fought through tough times.

The city being offered for comparison was Erie — held up as a community on the rise.

According to the article:

"Like Gary, Erie was heavily reliant on manufacturing — and suffered when those jobs were shipped overseas. But a combination of business and political leadership and the investment of one of the city’s largest employers, Erie Insurance Group, led to a significant turnaround."

Erie has gotten plenty of attention in the national press in the past, but not often in this context.

A little over five years ago, James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, arrived in Erie to headlines about a study that had identified Erie as having one of slowest-growing economies in the nation.

Grunke wasn't surprised. He had done his homework.

"There's nothing but upside," he said at the time.

Few would suggest that Erie has fully arrived. The community still faces challenges as it continues to lose population. There is still work to do.

But in 2023, evidence of Erie's upside seemed more and more apparent.

Summary judgment

The year 2023 will likely go down in Erie history as a mixed bag, a blend of challenges and triumphs, forward motion and frustration.

It was clear, though, that the community continued to move on from the memories of 2020, a year that spawned bumper sticker slogans that reflected our fear of the unknown and the reality of what we had given up.

Last year was a year of finishing what we started, and then starting something new.

A 2023 highlight reel

Here are a few memorable developments from 2023:

New owners of Snap-Tite, a fire hose company with plants in Fairview Township and Union City, rescued the company, which had plenty of orders but no money to fill them. The company, which laid off 64 employees earlier in the year, has brought them back and is looking to hire at least 100 more.

The Experience Children's Museum opened a new 19,000-square-foot building following an $18 million fundraising campaign. Renovations to the original building will be complete later this year.

Employee Ted Sheaffer, 30, attaches couplings to hose sections at Snap-Tite Hose in Fairview Township on Nov. 3.

Erie Insurance, which dedicated its new $147 million Thomas B. Hagen Building in 2021, is working on a $50 million renovation of its old headquarters building on the northeastern corner of Perry Square.

Erie businessman and philanthropist Tom Hagen continue to breathe new life into once-grand buildings on West Sixth Street and in the surrounding neighborhood.

The sidewalks and parking spots in the southbound lanes of State Street, near the east entrance to Erie City Hall, are blocked due to construction in Erie on Sept. 27, 2023.

Work on an improved streetscape along State Street slowed traffic and made access to businesses challenging, but offered the promise of better things to come.

Penn State Behrend completed work on a new $28 million Erie Hall. The new fitness center replaces a gym of the same name built in 1952.

Work continues on a new Erie Downtown Development Corp. building along Peach and West Fifth streets. The upper floors will provide space for apartments, while commercial tenants will occupy the first floor.

Paul Nelson, the former owner of Waldameer Park & Water World, is shown in this 2021 file photo. Nelson died last year at the age of 89.

Last year, Erie lost one of its great dreamers in Paul Nelson, the longtime owner of Waldameer Park & Water World, who died in May at the age of 89. Nelson, who built Waldameer into one of Erie's biggest tourist destinations, worked from a series of ever-changing plans to improve the park.

United Airlines, which had offered flights between Erie and Chicago since 2014, discontinued that service in June. The Erie Chamber has created the Fly Erie Fund to provide incentives to airlines to provide service to Erie.

Redevelopment Authority presses agenda

Some things take time.

Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, said people should keep that in mind as plans move ahead for an environmental clean-up at the site of the former Erie Coke plant at the foot of East Avenue.

The former Erie Coke plant at the foot of East Avenue is shown in this 2021 file photo. The plant closed in 2019 following a protracted legal battle between the company and the Department of Environmental Protection.

The Redevelopment Authority and the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority announced plans in October to acquire and begin cleaning up the 194-acre site that was closed in 2019.

"I don't want to mislead the public," Mengine said. "My thinking is it will take decades. I know that it's going to take time and millions of dollars."

The Redevelopment Authority had other things to celebrate, including the completion of a $9 million 90,000-square-foot warehouse for Berry Plastics on a brownfield site in Little Italy.

The project, which solidified the company's presence in Erie, had been on hold for 20 years.

From the moment she moved into her current position in 2019, Mengine has been talking about plans to eliminate blight.

The most visible example of that effort has been the former Malleable Iron Co. at the corner of West 12th and Cherry streets, which the Redevelopment Authority purchased in February of 2021.

The Redevelopment Authority has razed crumbling buildings on much of the sprawling industrial campus. The remaining buildings will be renovated and will form the foundation for a modern business park that will begin taking shape this year.

The summer of the strike

For many, one of the most lasting memories of 2023 might be the 70-day strike the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America staged outside of Wabtec Corp.'s locomotive plant in Lawrence Park Township.

More than 1,400 members of the company's union workforce walked the picket line outside the former GE Transportation plant.

Members of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America, walked the picket line ouside Wabec Corp. on July 12.

"It was a very tumultuous period for us," said Scott Slawson, president of UE Local 506.

But Slawson, who has seen union membership grow to more than 1,500 in recent months, said he has no regrets.

"I am extremely proud of the members making the stand that they did," Slawson said. "It's a much better relationship between us and Wabtec. There's a lot more communication, a lot more openness and a lot more willingness to listen."

It was hard to predict how things might turn out.

"Nothing is ever a sure thing with a labor action like that," he said. "But it's led to a much greater willingness to work together."

What the numbers say

For Ken Louie, an economics professor and director of Penn State Behrend's Economic Research Institute of Erie, statistics reinforce the progress he sees around him.

Ken Louie, director of the Economic Research Institute of Erie, is shown in this 2014 file photo at Penn State Behrend in Harborcreek Township.

"We are fairly resilient," he said. "We are humming along." It's not a spectacular growth trajectory that we are on, but we are gradually moving upward."

Employment figures "show quite a bit of good news," he said, adding that Erie County's economy has added 1,600 jobs over the last year.

Erie also saw an improvement in its gross domestic product, the value of the goods and serviced produced by the local economy in one year.

In 2022, the most recent year for which statistics are available, Erie's economic output grew two-tenths of a percentage point after being adjusted for inflation.

That's a modest improvement, but it's also better than 30 of the 67 Pennsylvania counties where GDP declined.

Growth is not something many were predicting a year ago.

Louie said, "A year ago, so many people were forecasting recession, both nationally and locally. We have been very fortunate to escape that."

The number of jobs in Erie County also has increased, but is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, Louie said.

"We are at 97% in terms of the number of jobs," he said. Unfortunately, he said, wages for many of those jobs haven't kept pace with inflation.

The right time to be in Erie

The chamber's Grunke said people told him in 2018 that he was arriving in Erie at a good time.

Grunke agreed with that statement then and he agrees with it now.

James Grunke, CEO of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, is shown on Jan. 18, 2022, in Erie.

One measure of success is the progress made toward the chamber's Erie Forward initiative launched in 2020. One of those goals was for Erie to see $250 million in new or expanded capital investment over the next five years.

Through the end of 2023, those investment in Erie have topped $1 billion, with an additional $500 million or more planned.

But Erie shares a challenge with much of the rest of the country. At a time of low unemployment, workers needed to grow the economy are difficult to find.

"The big story to me never changed," Grunke said. "The workforce continues to be the key to economic growth in Erie."

It's a challenge that's hitting most everyone.

Construction continues on a building at West Fifth and State streets, owned by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation, in Erie on July 6, 2023. Ascend Erie, a climbing gym featuring a four-story climbing wall, and more than 30 residential apartments will fill the space when open.

"It's as hard to find a health care (professional) as it is to find entry-level food personnel. It all matters," Grunke said.

But both Grunke and Jordan Fuller, the chamber's director of entrepreneurship and the leader of its business accelerator program, found a lot to like as they looked back on 2023.

Fuller notes, for instance, that more than $100 million has been invested in companies that have participated in Erie's accelerator program. Fuller said he's equally moved by a new energy he feels downtown on a weeknight in Erie.

"The downtown is coming alive," he said.

After decades of disinvestment, Grunke said he sees even more upside than ever.

"This is a great time to be in Erie," he said. "There are great things happening in every corner. We just sometimes don't see it."

