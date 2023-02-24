Tableware Global Market to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2030: AI-enabled Logistics, Merchandising Solutions Win Big as Consumers Shift to Online Buying
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tableware: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Tableware estimated at US$40.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metalware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramicware segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Tableware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
