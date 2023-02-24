Tableware Global Market to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2030: AI-enabled Logistics, Merchandising Solutions Win Big as Consumers Shift to Online Buying

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tableware: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Tableware estimated at US$40.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metalware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ceramicware segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Tableware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

E-commerce Observes Stable Growth; At-home Consumption Products Find Favor Amid Logistic Issues

COVID-19 Outbreak Lays Ground for New Market Trends

Stores Adopt Bot-enabled Apps for Ideal Shopping Time Details

Retailers Offer Contactless Shopping Experiences with Touchless Checkout

Retailer Focus Moves to Sustainability, Green Branding

Competitive Scenario

Key Competitive Traits and Noteworthy Trends

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 191 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Tableware: Blending Versatile and Beautiful Styles with Functionality, Durability and Performance

Factors Driving Global Demand for Tableware

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Rising Standards of Living Favors Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

Regional Analysis

Tableware: A Prelude

Dinnerware

Flatware

Glassware/Crystalware

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Economic Resurgence to Fuel Demand for Tableware

Modern Tableware Design: Latest Trends

Use of Tableware in Different Color Patterns Witnesses a Significant Surge

New Technology to Revive Decorative Tableware Designs

Brightest White Constellation Dinnerware

Shift in Preference from White to Various Colors, Shapes, and Textures: A Strong Growth Driver

Novel Dinnerware, Premium Glassware and Teaware Collection Launched in the Recent Past

Latest Cutlery Trends

High-End Tableware Customers Largely Brand Oriented

Expanding Hospitality Industry Boosts Tableware Sales

Tableware Manufacturers to Benefit

The Eating-Out Trend and Expansion of the Fast Food Sector Drive Demand for Disposable Tableware

Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Demand

Rise of Digital Technologies Drive Online Sales of Tableware

AI-enabled Logistics, Merchandising Solutions Win Big as Consumers Shift to Online Buying

Growing Role of Internet and Social Media in Decision Making

E-Commerce to Lend Growth Momentum to Tableware Market

Inventive Trends in Retail Industry

Growing Demand for Multifunctional Tableware from Space-Conscious Millennials Drive Healthy Market Growth

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Generation X: Potential Growth Target

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Transition in Family Systems

Rise in Wealthy Population

Expanding Middle Class

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Edible Tableware: An Eco-Friendly Biodegradable Alternative to Plastic Tableware

Eatware: Innovative Tableware Addressing Unique Requirements of Alzheimer's Patients

Biodegradable Cutlery: Advantages and Disadvantages

Eco-Sensitive Biodegradable Tableware and Cutlery

Adopting Organic Dinnerware Products

As Infection Prevention Becomes Important, Restaurants Increasingly Moving towards Single-Use Tableware

Disposable Tableware Market in France

Growing Demand for Stainless Steel Tableware Benefit Market Expansion

Glassware & Crystalware Design Transformation from Functional to Aesthetically Pleasing Augurs Well for Market Adoption

Demand for Glass Tableware on the Growth Path

Versatility of Melamine Dinnerware Spurs Demand from Indoor and Outdoor Dining Applications

Ceramic Tableware: Pick Up in Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 286

