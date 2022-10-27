U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

TABMELT Granted Patent Allowance in Israel, Expanding Vivera's Global Licensing Reach

·2 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is pleased to announce the expansion of its exclusive global license to the novel TABMELT® platform for pharmaceutical use in Israel. This latest patent allowance by the Israel Patent Office (ILPO) follows international TABMELT patent grants in Canada, Russia, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

"The TABMELT drug delivery system is going to improve the lives of many patients." -Dr. Geetha Rao

"Receiving the TABMELT patent allowance from the Israel Patent Office after filing more than eight years ago is a major milestone," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and CEO of Vivera. "Israel is home to Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest drug manufacturers in the world, and many global pharmaceutical companies also maintain a presence in Israel because of the increased access to pharmaceutical expertise, world-class research facilities, and international distribution and licensing opportunities."

Additional pharmaceutical giants operating in Israel include Sanofi, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

TABMELT is a novel patented and patent-pending sublingual drug delivery system that allows patients to take a medication by dissolving a tablet under their tongue. This delivery route largely bypasses the GI tract and first-pass metabolism in the liver, both major sites of oral drug metabolism, which may lead to more instantaneous and accurate absorption than oral drug delivery.

Many patients struggle to take their medications due to challenges like unfavorable side effects or difficulty swallowing. The TABMELT drug delivery system is designed to reduce these barriers, making it easier for patients to adhere to their medication regimen.

"Sublingual drug delivery has many advantages," said Stephen J. McColgan, M.D., M.B.A, Vivera's Chief Medical Officer. "We can't wait to realize its potential with TABMELT."

"This long-awaited Israeli patent allowance is a significant achievement for Vivera," said Dr. Geetha Rao, Vivera's Regulatory Advisor. "The TABMELT drug delivery system is going to improve the lives of many patients. I look forward to supporting the team through the FDA approval process and ensuring they have the technical and clinical validation they need to get their products to market."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH, a smart dose-controlled electronic medical device. The Company has also received a Notice of Allowance for its portable telemedicine station, MDZone. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter, or Instagram.

Contact:
Ashley LeVine
media@viverapharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabmelt-granted-patent-allowance-in-israel-expanding-viveras-global-licensing-reach-301660774.html

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

