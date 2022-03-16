Multi-year deal to incorporate Taboola Newsroom, video and news feed offerings

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , (Nasdaq: TBLA) a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced an exclusive partnership with KapanLagi Youniverse (KLY), one of the largest publishing conglomerates in Indonesia.

Taboola announces exclusive partnership with Indonesian publisher KapanLagi Youniverse

KLY has signed a two-year strategic partnership with Taboola, which will see the publisher implement several Taboola products, including Taboola Video, Taboola Newsroom and its integrated Feed with a mid-article unit, which provides readers with personalised content and targeted ads to increase engagement and revenue opportunities.

KLY is one of the largest lifestyle, news and entertainment online media offerings in Indonesia, with more than 110 million monthly unique visitors and 50,000 articles produced each month.

As part of the agreement, KLY will integrate Taboola Newsroom, an offering that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola's dataset of 500 million daily active users, to find ways to create more engaging content and drive traffic. The integrated Taboola News feed will enable users to access content recommendations, designed to boost engagement and drive digital growth.

"We're excited to partner with KLY, a key destination for news and entertainment in the Indonesian market," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "KLY is really looking to drive growth opportunities by creating content that resonates more soundly with its audience. I'm confident that integrating Taboola technology will help KLY thrive, particularly as the demand for up-to-the-minute, engaging news content continues to grow."

"We're looking forward to working with Taboola to engage more actively with our audience. With millions of people turning to our site for updates, we want to ensure our readers are getting the best experience, every time, with a focus on content that is relevant to them. Taboola's ability to enhance content discovery, coupled with its data-driven approach, will be critical to our strategic growth plans," said Danny Purnomo, Deputy CEO of KLY.

Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital publishers in the world, including the BBC, The Independent, CNBC, NewsCorp and NDTV.

The KLY partnership follows Taboola's recent announcements of partnerships with NBA Philippines and the Bangkok Post, Thailand's leading English-language news media.

