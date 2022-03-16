U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Taboola announces exclusive partnership with Indonesian publisher KapanLagi Youniverse

·4 min read
  TBLA

Multi-year deal to incorporate Taboola Newsroom, video and news feed offerings

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, (Nasdaq: TBLA) a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced an exclusive partnership with KapanLagi Youniverse (KLY), one of the largest publishing conglomerates in Indonesia.

Taboola announces exclusive partnership with Indonesian publisher KapanLagi Youniverse
Taboola announces exclusive partnership with Indonesian publisher KapanLagi Youniverse

KLY has signed a two-year strategic partnership with Taboola, which will see the publisher implement several Taboola products, including Taboola Video, Taboola Newsroom and its integrated Feed with a mid-article unit, which provides readers with personalised content and targeted ads to increase engagement and revenue opportunities.

KLY is one of the largest lifestyle, news and entertainment online media offerings in Indonesia, with more than 110 million monthly unique visitors and 50,000 articles produced each month.

As part of the agreement, KLY will integrate Taboola Newsroom, an offering that provides unique insights, sourced from Taboola's dataset of 500 million daily active users, to find ways to create more engaging content and drive traffic. The integrated Taboola News feed will enable users to access content recommendations, designed to boost engagement and drive digital growth.

"We're excited to partner with KLY, a key destination for news and entertainment in the Indonesian market," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "KLY is really looking to drive growth opportunities by creating content that resonates more soundly with its audience. I'm confident that integrating Taboola technology will help KLY thrive, particularly as the demand for up-to-the-minute, engaging news content continues to grow."

"We're looking forward to working with Taboola to engage more actively with our audience. With millions of people turning to our site for updates, we want to ensure our readers are getting the best experience, every time, with a focus on content that is relevant to them. Taboola's ability to enhance content discovery, coupled with its data-driven approach, will be critical to our strategic growth plans," said Danny Purnomo, Deputy CEO of KLY.

Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital publishers in the world, including the BBC, The Independent, CNBC, NewsCorp and NDTV.

The KLY partnership follows Taboola's recent announcements of partnerships with NBA Philippines and the Bangkok Post, Thailand's leading English-language news media.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the "Company") may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Taboola

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv