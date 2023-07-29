Is Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Potentially Undervalued?

While Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Taboola.com’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Taboola.com Worth?

Great news for investors – Taboola.com is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $5.59, but it is currently trading at US$3.48 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Taboola.com’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Taboola.com look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Taboola.com, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TBLA is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TBLA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TBLA for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Taboola.com at this point in time. For example - Taboola.com has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

