Taboola.com Ltd President and COO Eldad Maniv Sells 219,231 Shares

Eldad Maniv, President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA), executed a sale of 219,231 shares in the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC Form 4 filing.

Taboola.com Ltd operates as a discovery platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's platform offers recommendations for various content, including articles, videos, and advertisements. It serves advertisers, digital properties, and partners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,315,884 shares of Taboola.com Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for Taboola.com Ltd indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 26 insider sells recorded over the past year and only 1 insider buy during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading at $4.12 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.196 billion.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider transactions for the company, which may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the stock's performance and insider sentiment.

