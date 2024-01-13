Taboola.com Ltd President and COO Eldad Maniv Sells 294,453 Shares

Eldad Maniv, President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA), executed a sale of 294,453 shares in the company on January 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, providing insight into the insider's trading activities.

Taboola.com Ltd operates as a discovery platform that connects people with content they may like but never knew existed. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence and a large dataset, analyzes hundreds of signals to match user interest with relevant content, products, and services offered by publishers and advertisers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,096,653 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no recorded buys in the same period.

The insider transaction history for Taboola.com Ltd shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 25 insider sells for the company. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading at $4.28 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $1.239 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Taboola.com Ltd, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filings and the company's insider trading history.

