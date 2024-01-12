Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) closed at $4.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.76% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of Taboola.com Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Taboola.com Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 87.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $436.65 million, indicating a 17.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Taboola.com Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Taboola.com Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Taboola.com Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.79. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.65 for its industry.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

