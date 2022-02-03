U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,477.44
    -111.94 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,111.16
    -518.17 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,878.82
    -538.73 (-3.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.03
    -38.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.22
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    +0.0610 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0200
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,218.65
    +217.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    860.30
    +1.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.28
    -69.03 (-0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Taboola to Host Investor Day on March 29, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taboola, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TBLA

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBLA) a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, announced today that it will hold an Investor Day on March 29, 2022 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will end at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

During the event members of Taboola’s management team including Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Eldad Maniv, President and COO, and Steve Walker, CFO, will share details on Taboola’s vision, strategy, market opportunity, product-led platform and innovation, as well as its long term financial model and objectives.

“We are excited for our first Investor Day and to share with the investment community a deep look into the unique value we bring to publishers and advertisers, the tremendous opportunity we have to expand our position in powering recommendations to the entire open web and a chance to meet our leadership team,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola.

The event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of Taboola’s website at https://investors.taboola.com. As space for the event is limited, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Taboola Investor Relations at investors@taboola.com.

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 28 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements
Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication and the related Investor Day presentations, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended, and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based except as required by law.

Press Contact

Dave Struzzi

Dave.s@taboola.com

Investor Contact

Jennifer Horsley

Jen.h@taboola.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock surges on Q4 earnings, Prime membership price raised to $140/year

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Amazon's positive quarterly earnings and price increases.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • Amazon stock soars 15% after earnings, will hike Prime membership fee

    Amazon (AMZN) reported fourth quarter results on Thursday and announced a fee hike for its Prime membership. The stock is soaring in after-hours.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • Amazon Stock Soars on Good Enough Earnings. Plus, the Price of Prime Is Going Up.

    Amazon reported strong results on Thursday. The results were partly driven by growth in its AWS cloud unit and its advertising business.

  • Ford 4Q 2021 earnings disappoint amid semiconductor supply crunch

    Ford reported disappointing 4Q 2021 earnings today after the closing bell. The legacy automaker missed estimates amid the global semiconductor shortage and the toll it has taken on its production of vehicles across product lines.

  • Unity Software Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher For 2022

    Video game and animation software maker Unity Software beat Wall Street's fourth quarter targets and guided higher for the year ahead.

  • Snap recovers from Apple privacy changes, shares surge 50%

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday said its advertising business bounced back from the effects of Apple Inc's privacy changes faster than it expected, and shares of the company skyrocketed 50% as it provided a first quarter outlook that surpassed analyst estimates. The results were good news for a tech sector hammered since yesterday on gloomy outlooks and concern that Apple's privacy updates, which were introduced last year and allow users to prevent apps from tracking their online activity for advertising purposes, would hurt ad revenue. Snap forecast first-quarter revenue between $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion, and daily active users to be between 328 million to 330 million.

  • Strong results from Pinterest, Snap spur turnaround in clobbered social media stocks

    Snap rocketed 62% higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter user growth and provided an outlook that surpassed analyst estimates. Also after the bell, Pinterest soared 25% after its quarterly revenue beat estimates as retailers splurged on advertising during the holiday quarter. Both of those late-day rallies more than made up for double-digit percentage losses in the stocks Thursday's trading session.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Nikola Stock Today

    Not for the first time in its rather eventful life as a publicly traded company, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) took a solid hit to its share price on Wednesday. After a monster rival indicated it would spend more than previously disclosed on its electric vehicle (EV) efforts, Nikola's stock fell by almost 6% on the day. General Motors also said that it aims to spend more than the originally planned $35 billion through 2025 to get its EVs off the factory floor and onto the road.

  • Snap Stock Soars On Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

    Snap stock soared in after-hours trading as the social media company reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates, as did its outlook.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Pinterest Earnings Show It’s No Facebook. The Stock Is Soaring.

    The social media company's results were far better than investors appeared to expect. Its shares are up more than 20%.

  • Why Xylem Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of water technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) had slumped by around 10% midday on Thursday. Unfortunately, Xylem is one of them. It was so bad that Xylem missed the 2021 guidance that management set on its investor day presentation at the end of September.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Why Alphabet Stock Has Surged This Week

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have surged sharply higher so far this week, jumping as much as 12.2%. Alphabet generated revenue of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. Its operating margin edged higher, climbing to 29% from 28% in the prior-year quarter, which fueled its growing bottom line.