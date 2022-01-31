U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

TABS Board of Trustees Announces the Appointment of Dr. Susan Campbell Baldridge as Incoming Executive Director

·3 min read

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS) and its Board are pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Campbell Baldridge, PhD, as the organization's new Executive Director, effective July 1. The search began in spring 2021 after current E.D., Peter Upham, announced that the 2021-22 school year would be his last with TABS. Upham dedicated 15 years of extraordinary service to the association.

Dr. Baldridge has been a long-time strategic partner to TABS, shepherding the association through its strategic planning process in 2019. She now finds herself in a position to implement the plan she helped develop. "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to build on and extend the good work of the association, and to partner with boarding schools to promote and enhance the transformational value of the residential education they provide," commented Baldridge in anticipation of her new role.

A tenured professor of psychology at Middlebury College, Baldridge took on increasingly larger administrative roles at the College, ultimately serving as Executive Vice president and Provost. She led Middlebury's academic programs across multiple campuses - Middlebury, Bread Loaf, Monterey - as well as study abroad locations around the world. In 2018, after nearly three decades of service at Middlebury, Baldridge began a strategy and leadership consultancy, focusing primarily on strategic planning and other macro challenges facing school communities.

Baldridge co-authored the book, The College Stress Test, an analysis of educational markets and tools for helping schools to identify their place within the market trends. The book was named one of the best books on higher education in 2020 by Forbes Magazine.

She also has presented extensively on topics relating to human sexuality, social psychology, and the psychology of women and gender. She received her B.S. with highest honors in Psychology, Phi Beta Kappa, at Denison University, and M.A. and Ph.D. in Social Psychology at UCLA.

A Search Committee composed of leaders from seven TABS member schools, co-chaired by Suzanne Walker Buck, TABS Board Vice-Chair and Head of Western Reserve Academy, and Alex Curtis, Head of Choate Rosemary Hall, began the leadership search in summer 2021 by surveying TABS members schools and stakeholders. Search firm, Carney, Sandoe and Associates, worked closely with the committee to identify and review candidates.

Suzanne Buck commented, "Susan Baldridge is an extraordinary leader. The search committee was struck by the breadth of her experience and extraordinary relational skills. Her background in strategic planning, statistical analysis, and social science has fostered her notable success spear heading complex organizations. These traits, combined with her ability to engage with others in a thoughtful yet goal driven manner, make her the ideal professional to lead the charge of TABS into our dynamic future."

Baldridge is currently working closely with current E.D. Pete Upham to ensure a smooth transition. Upham notes, "Those of us who have had the opportunity to work closely with Susan know her as an excellent listener, superb coach, careful thinker, and enthusiastic collaborator. She's a scholar, a teacher, and an outstanding administrator-and she's deeply committed to the power of residential education. She is just the right leader for TABS at just the right time, and I am thoroughly excited to work with her over the next few months in preparation for this transition."

About The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS)

TABS serves approximately 220 independent, non-profit, college-prep and pre-prep boarding schools in the United States, Canada, and around the globe, providing robust professional learning, enrollment assistance, timely and topical research and resources, and risk management strategies. The Asheville, NC based 501(c)(3) non-profit centers on community and connection amongst its members.

###

Media Contact

Annie Lundahl
VP Brand Communications
Lundahl@TABS.org

SOURCE: The Association of Boarding Schools



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/686458/TABS-Board-of-Trustees-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Dr-Susan-Campbell-Baldridge-as-Incoming-Executive-Director

