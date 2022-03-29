U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,597.25
    +29.25 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,063.00
    +210.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,111.50
    +126.25 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.90
    +16.10 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.06
    -4.90 (-4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.20
    -38.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.73 (-2.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1117
    +0.0128 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -1.51 (-7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0050 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.2410
    -0.6330 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,946.34
    +704.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.39
    +32.38 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.95
    +97.81 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Partnership Extension with Gary and Mary West PACE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRHC

TRHC will continue to provide the North County San Diego PACE program with medication safety, pharmacy, and pharmacy benefit solutions

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five-year renewal with Gary and Mary West PACE for its CareKinesis PACE Pharmacy and Pharmastar services. Gary and Mary West PACE is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in San Marcos, CA, which currently serves over 180 participants who live in North County San Diego. TRHC has partnered with Gary and Mary West PACE since 2018, with the program holding its official opening in October 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)
(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

TRHC to continue providing Gary and Mary West PACE with medication safety, pharmacy, and pharmacy benefit solutions

"We have been very happy with the service and support TRHC has provided since we opened our doors, and we are pleased that our participants will continue to benefit from these important services," said Renata Smith, MPA, Executive Director of Gary and Mary West PACE. "With unrivaled attention to detail and focus on care, we remain confident in the quality delivered by CareKinesis and Pharmastar."

CareKinesis is a leading PACE pharmacy, which has provided services to PACE organizations since 2011. Its highly acclaimed offerings include MedWise® medication risk mitigation demonstrated to keep people safe from medication-related problems; multi-dose adherence packaging used to reduce risk of multi-drug interactions; Door2Door™ home delivery; 24/7 support from PharmDs who are specifically trained in geriatric pharmacy; and other key benefits.

Similar to CareKinesis, Pharmastar serves the PACE marketplace, delivering PACE-focused pharmacy benefit management solutions.

"The satisfaction of those we serve is of great importance and has helped to nurture our deep-seated presence in the PACE market," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We are pleased to have 100% percent client retention in California and across the U.S. We are excited to renew our CareKinesis and Pharmastar services with Gary and Mary West PACE and to support the program as it continues to develop."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About Gary and Mary West PACE

Established with a grant from the Gary and Mary West Foundation, West PACE is a program providing all the care and services for older adults and people over age 55 who live in North County San Diego and meet state requirements for nursing home level of care as covered by Medicare and Medi-Cal and as authorized by the interdisciplinary team. If participants are enrolled in Medicare and Medi-Cal, they will pay nothing, or they will pay their Medi-Cal "share of cost." The program also accepts people enrolled only in Medi-Cal and people who want to pay privately. To apply or learn more about eligibility, contact Gary and Mary West PACE at (760) 280-2230 or visit their website at www.westpace.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-announces-partnership-extension-with-gary-and-mary-west-pace-301511884.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Airlines brings baggage to the Supreme Court

    At issue is a decades-long dispute over the meaning of a clause in the FAA. Lawyers for the Dallas-based airline go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to assert that its baggage loaders and supervisors can be required to undergo arbitration when they file employment complaints.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Saudis May Hike Oil Price to Record as War Reroutes Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, will likely boost pricing of its main crude variety to a record as the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reverberates through markets more than a month after the assault.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack Bo

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • Rivian to hire 'dozens of local workers' at Upper Westside location

    Rivian's planned service center adds to the development boom on the Upper Westside, once known as an industrial hub.

  • Much of the Global Beverage Industry Is Controlled by Coca Cola and Pepsi

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Huawei 'more united' in face of U.S. pressure, says repatriated CFO

    U.S. pressure on Huawei Technologies has served to strengthen the resolve of the Chinese telecoms giant, finance chief Meng Wanzhou said on Monday after its first set of results since her return from nearly three years' detention in Canada. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei played a central role in the company's tussle with the United States, having been detained in Canada in 2018 over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions. The United States then imposed a series of trade restrictions on the company throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns.

  • Higher gas prices are taking a toll on retail foot traffic

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma details rising gas prices' impact on foot traffic in retail stores, decreased grocery store visits, and a decline in stops to gas stations.

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • U.S. Chamber sides with Facebook in antitrust appeal

    The powerful U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed a brief on Monday, urging a D.C. appeals court to reject an appeal by a big group of U.S. states to revive their antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platform's Facebook. The Chamber, along with the Computer and Communications Industry Association and Business Roundtable, argued that the district court judge hearing the case was right to toss it out because the states had waited too long to file their case. Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia last July dismissed the states' lawsuit against Facebook, saying they delayed in challenging the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

  • Oil Retreats Sharply as Russia Signals De-Escalation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia wrapped up discussions in Turkey aimed at de-escalating the war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWi

  • The SEC's New Proposal to Redefine 'Dealer' Could Spell Bad News for DeFi

    A new proposal by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to redefine what it means to be a securities dealer – a move industry experts say could cripple the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

  • Sea e-commerce unit Shopee to shut India operations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -E-commerce and gaming firm Sea Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing from India's retail market just months after starting operations there, the second pullback this month in an overseas expansion drive, as the loss-making firm faces a weak growth outlook. The withdrawal, effective beginning March 29, comes weeks after its e-commerce arm Shopee said it was pulling out of France and after India banned Sea's popular gaming app "Free Fire". After the ban, the market value of New York-listed Sea dropped by $16 billion in a single day, leading some investors to cut holdings in the Singapore-headquartered company.

  • Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

    Brent crude shed almost $8 per barrel on Monday morning as markets respond to the start of a lockdown in Shanghai due to a rapid rising number of COVID infections

  • D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

    A week ago, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS ) came out with a strong set of...

  • Blocked Cargotec-Konecranes merger risked hiking prices, says UK competition watchdog

    The CMA said the firms 'closely compete' for business in the UK, and that customers would have few alternative suppliers after the merger.

  • Walmart ending cigarette sales in some stores

    Walmart, the nation's largest retail chain, says it will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores.

  • $5 Billion High-Frequency Trading Suit Dismissed in Win for Exchanges

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc., Cboe Global Markets Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. won the dismissal of a $5 billion lawsuit alleging they gave unfair advantages to high-frequency traders.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S