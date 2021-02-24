U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,871.25
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,433.00
    -59.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,155.75
    -36.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.20
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.12
    -0.55 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2154
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.34 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4161
    +0.0047 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5050
    +0.2680 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,952.23
    -1,252.92 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.74
    +23.40 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,875.12
    -280.91 (-0.93%)
     

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·18 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (Nasdaq: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"We finished a challenging 2020 with fourth quarter revenue exceeding the high end of the guidance range we provided on November 3, 2020 and adjusted EBITDA at the high end of our guidance range. While the ongoing pandemic has created short-term headwinds, it has also elevated the critical role pharmacists play in the broader healthcare ecosystem. We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing market opportunity for our medication risk mitigation science and solutions over the next decade," said Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD, TRHC's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder.

CareVention Highlights

  • Through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, we ended 2020 serving 44,947 PACE participants, which represents less than 3% of the estimated 2.2 million PACE-eligible individuals based on recent industry data. After taking into account the October 2020 acquisition of Personica, our average PACE per-member per-month (PMPM) revenue during the fourth quarter was $394, which is one-third of the potential revenue we would expect to capture for clients utilizing all of our services. Driving our PMPM higher through cross-selling new services to existing clients is a strategic priority for TRHC in 2021. During 2020, we recognized more than $2 million of cross-sell revenue.

  • Our fourth quarter PACE census additions for our pharmacy fulfillment services represented the best quarterly performance during 2020 and increased as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019 on both a gross and net enrollment basis.

  • As of February 16, 2021 the current backlog of new expansion centers and new PACE organizations under contract to open over the remainder of 2021 stands at 21 locations. The majority of these new implementations are scheduled for the second half of 2021.

MedWise Highlights

  • Fourth quarter bookings across all divisions (i.e. MedWise and CareVention) increased 58% as compared to the same period in 2019. This growth was driven by exponential growth in our MedWise payer division and strong growth in our CareVention segment. For the full year 2020, bookings increased 52% as compared to 2019, once again driven by our MedWise payer division, which represented 44% of total bookings as compared to 7% in 2019.

  • TRHC enters 2021 in a strong position with respect to our overall sales pipeline (i.e. MedWise and CareVention). As of January 1, 2021, our sales pipeline was 92% higher as compared to January 1, 2020. We plan to continue to aggressively grow our sales headcount, with an emphasis on our MedWise payer division, as well as invest in sales enablement tools to further increase productivity in a virtual sales environment.

  • Notable fourth quarter 2020 deals included: 1) expansion agreements with several of our largest health plan clients, 2) a new Medicare Advantage plan in California, further validating our efforts to expand beyond PACE to the broader Medicare market, and 3) Kinney Drugs, a large pharmacy chain in New York State. During the full year 2020, we added a number of new MedWise payer clients, including several contracts well in excess of $1 million, and have continued to expand our retail pharmacy footprint with the addition of nearly 1,200 new rooftops including several large chains.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

  • Total revenue - Total revenue of $77.1 million, which exceeded our guidance range of $74 million to $76 million, increased 5% as compared to $73.2 million. Total revenue included product revenue of $43.8 million, an increase of 16%, and solutions (i.e. software and services) revenue of $33.3 million, a decrease of 6%. The October 2020 acquisition of Personica contributed 5% of inorganic growth during the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2020, total revenue of $297.2 million increased 4% as compared to $284.7 million in 2019. Total revenue included product revenue of $159.6 million, an increase of 16%, and solutions (i.e. software and services) revenue of $137.6 million, a decrease of 7%, respectively, as compared to 2019.

  • Total revenue by segment

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million (6.2% margin), at the high end of our guidance range, declined as compared to $8.0 million (10.9% margin) a year ago. For the full year 2020, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA declined to $21.8 million (7.3% margin) as compared to $37.9 million (13.3% margin) for 2019. Both the quarter and full year declines were driven by lower revenue and profitability in our MedWise HealthCare segment and increased investments in corporate shared services to support our growth strategy.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by segment - Excluding $9.8 million and $37.9 million of shared services for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively:

  • GAAP net loss - Net loss was $30.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $6.8 million a year ago, driven by our core expenses (i.e. cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses), including stock-based compensation. Our core expenses increased $10.7 million, or 15%, which was offset by revenue growth of 5%, or $3.8 million. Additional factors contributing to the net loss were depreciation and amortization of $12.7 million (compared to $9.8 million a year ago), interest expense of $6.7 million (as compared to $4.5 million a year ago), and an intangible impairment charge of $5.0 million related to our 2014 acquisition of Medliance (as compared to $0 a year ago). For the full year 2020, net loss was $81.0 million compared to a net loss of $32.4 million a year ago, driven by our core expenses. Our core expenses increased $30.7 million, or 11%, which was offset by revenue growth of 4% or $12.5 million. Additional factors contributing to the net loss were depreciation and amortization of $45.0 million (as compared to $34.3 million a year ago), interest expense of $20.7 million (as compared to $16.0 million a year ago), and an intangible impairment charge of $5.0 million (as compared to $0 a year ago).

A reconciliation of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2021 Financial Outlook

Our guidance, based on current market conditions and our expectations as of today, is summarized below.




















Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Year Ended December 31, 2021




LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH




(in millions except percentages)


Total revenue


$

75.0



$

77.0



$

336.0



$

356.0


Year over year growth



3

%



6

%



13

%



20

%

GAAP net loss


$

(19.5)



$

(18.5)



$

(65.5)



$

(59.5)


Adjusted EBITDA


$

3.0



$

4.0



$

26.0



$

32.0


Adjusted EBITDA margin



4

%



5

%



8

%



9

%

The above revenue guidance for the full year 2021 is based on a number of assumptions including:

  • We expect our PACE census growth to gradually improve throughout 2021 with a weaker first half growth followed by a return to more normal growth rates in the second half as more of our PACE members are vaccinated and the backlog of new PACE and client center expansion come online.

  • Personica, included in our CareVention HealthCare segment, is expected to add 5% of inorganic growth, which is ahead of our prior estimates based on the strength of entering into agreements with new clients.

  • New client contracts, including Health Mart, signed in 2020 that are currently implemented or will be implemented in 2021 are expected to add 3% of growth. Our current estimate for Health Mart includes the minimum contracted revenue and does not include upsell revenue that we expect to generate once implementation is completed.

  • New business to be sold and implemented during the course of 2021 is expected to add 7% of growth. This estimate is based on our current pipeline, planned sales force headcount growth during 2021, and assumes no change to the conversion rates we experienced during 2020.

  • Revenue attrition of 5% of growth is higher than normal and is being driven by the non-renewal of the CVS Health contract for medication therapy management services.

With regards to profitability, the mid-point of our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA estimate represents a margin of 8.4%, which is 110 basis points improvement as compared to 2020. Given the large market opportunity ahead of us, we plan to continue to invest across all areas, with an emphasis on sales and marketing and our MedWise payer division, along with investments in software product engineering (net of capitalized software) to support existing products and future initiatives. These higher operating expenses will offset significant gross margin expansion projected in 2021, largely driven by continued efficiencies and economies of scale with our CareVention HealthCare segment.

Looking beyond the first quarter of 2021, we expect steady sequential revenue growth as we progress throughout the 2021 fiscal year, reflecting typical seasonality, starting in the range of 7% for the second quarter, followed by 8% for the third quarter, and 9% for the fourth quarter. Second quarter 2021 revenue will benefit from normal seasonality within our MedWise HealthCare segment as we perform the largest number of clinical interventions on behalf of our health plan clients related to CMS Star Ratings, as well as the go-live of contracted backlog. Sequential revenue growth during the third and fourth quarter of 2021 will be primarily driven by 1) improved PACE census growth and 2) implementations from contracted revenue, as well as new business to be sold during the course of 2021.

COVID-19

We expect COVID-19 to remain a challenge primarily in the first half of 2021. Although PACE census experienced negative net enrollment sequentially during both January and February, net enrollment in February was up 1.7% over February 2020 according to CMS. In addition, the latest National PACE Association has published promising data showing a continued reduction in the number of deaths over the past four weeks, which we have also seen in our client data. We expect this positive trend to continue as we progress throughout 2021 with net enrollment growth materially improving in the second quarter and half of 2021 as vaccinations across PACE participants become more widespread.

Upcoming Events

Members of TRHC's executive team will be presenting at the following conferences: (1) SVB Leerink's 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 25 and 26 and (2) Truist's 2021 Technology, Internet & Services Conference on March 9 and 10.

Quarterly Conference Call

The fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call and webcast will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-413-0947 for U.S. participants or 216-562-0423 for international participants, and referencing passcode 6455748 or via a live audio webcast available online at TRHC's investor website (ir.trhc.com). An audio webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for a period of 90 days thereafter at ir.trhc.com and a replay will be available for seven days by dialing 855-859-2056 for U.S. participants or 404-537-3406 for international participants and referencing passcode 6455748.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides patient medication safety solutions empowering pharmacists and prescribers to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC provides an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Our solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with GAAP, TRHC is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS, each of which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income or loss excluding certain other expenses, which includes interest expense, provision (benefit) for income tax, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense (income), intangible asset impairment charge, severance expense incurred in 2020 in connection with the Company's reorganization, acquisition-related expense, and stock-based compensation expense. TRHC defines Adjusted Diluted EPS as net income or loss before fair value adjustments for acquisition-related contingent consideration, intangible asset impairment charge, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, severance expense incurred in 2020 in connection with the Company's reorganization, acquisition-related expense, stock-based compensation expense, and the tax impact of those items using a normalized tax rate on pre-tax income (loss) adjusted for those items expressed on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding. TRHC considers acquisition-related expense to include non-recurring direct transaction and integration costs, severance, and the impact of purchase accounting adjustments related to the fair value of acquired deferred revenue. TRHC believes the exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the company's underlying operations results and trends and allows for comparability with TRHC's peer company index and industry and to be more consistent with TRHC's expected capital structure on a going forward basis. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than TRHC.

TRHC presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. TRHC uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. TRHC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. TRHC also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company's future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company's financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include TRHC's expectations regarding healthcare regulations, industry trends, available opportunities to TRHC, the financial and operating performance of TRHC, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and TRHC's expectations for 2021. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's good-faith expectations, judgements and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other health epidemics; our continuing losses and need to achieve profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Tabula Rasa HealthCare assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)











December 31,



2020


2019

Assets






Current assets:







Cash


$

23,362


$

42,478

Restricted cash



5,170



4,103

Accounts receivable, net



32,516



29,123

Inventories



4,261



3,700

Prepaid expenses



3,739



4,299

Client claims receivable



14,412



Other current assets



9,752



10,835

Total current assets



93,212



94,538

Property and equipment, net



15,070



15,798

Operating lease right-of-use assets



21,711



22,100

Software development costs, net



27,882



18,501

Goodwill



170,862



150,760

Intangible assets, net



183,094



189,413

Other assets



2,609



1,281

Total assets


$

514,440


$

492,391

Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Current portion of finance leases


$

4


$

125

Current operating lease liabilities



4,402



4,350

Acquisition-related contingent consideration



166



Acquisition-related notes payable



16,662



Accounts payable



11,245



8,622

Client claims payable



7,773



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



31,968



26,906

Total current liabilities



72,220



40,003

Line of credit



10,000



Long-term debt and finance leases, net



239,285



226,294

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



20,381



21,017

Long-term acquisition-related contingent consideration





10,800

Deferred income tax liability



3,354



8,656

Other long-term liabilities



671



73

Total liabilities



345,911



306,843








Stockholders' equity:







Common stock



2



2

Treasury stock



(4,018)



(3,865)

Additional paid-in capital



352,445



288,345

Accumulated deficit



(179,900)



(98,934)

Total stockholders' equity



168,529



185,548

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

514,440


$

492,391

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue:










Product revenue


$

43,768


$

37,810


$

159,593


$

137,130

Service revenue



33,284



35,413



137,626



147,577

Total revenue



77,052



73,223



297,219



284,707

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below:













Product cost



32,292



28,084



117,171



102,351

Service cost



23,501



20,006



87,641



79,004

...

Total cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization



55,793



48,090



204,812



181,355

Operating expenses:













Research and development



4,430



5,090



18,180



21,739

Sales and marketing



5,950



6,668



21,547



25,273

General and administrative



16,464



12,116



65,378



50,897

Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense



8



(700)



2,613



3,816

Intangible asset impairment charge



5,040





5,040



Depreciation and amortization



12,717



9,757



45,040



34,276

Total operating expenses



44,609



32,931



157,798



136,001

Loss from operations



(23,350)



(7,798)



(65,391)



(32,649)

Interest expense, net



6,743



4,544



20,743



15,986

Loss before income taxes



(30,093)



(12,342)



(86,134)



(48,635)

Income tax expense (benefit)



537



(5,518)



(5,168)



(16,199)

Net loss


$

(30,630)


$

(6,824)


$

(80,966)


$

(32,436)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(1.36)


$

(0.33)


$

(3.71)


$

(1.57)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



22,542,601



20,924,638



21,815,388



20,622,258

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)




Year Ended



December 31,



2020


2019

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss


$

(80,966)


$

(32,436)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



45,040



34,276

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount



13,637



10,877

Deferred taxes



(5,302)



(16,353)

Stock-based compensation



32,555



27,278

Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration



2,613



3,816

Acquisition-related contingent consideration paid



(2,593)



(24,480)

Intangible asset impairment



5,040



Other noncash items



(66)



20

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable, net



(2,448)



1,444

Inventories



(239)



(106)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,859



(7,705)

Client claims receivables



(5,674)



Other assets



(494)



(269)

Accounts payable



2,149



(7,809)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(3,642)



5,712

Client claims payables



(249)



Other long-term liabilities



598



(80)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



4,818



(5,815)








Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment



(3,091)



(7,474)

Software development costs



(18,836)



(14,487)

Purchases of intangible assets





(1,202)

Proceeds from repayment of note receivable





1,000

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(6,807)



(158,762)

Net cash used in investing activities



(28,734)



(180,925)








Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options



3,943



3,702

Payments for employee taxes for shares withheld



(2,993)



Payments for debt financing costs



(1,226)



(9,630)

Borrowings on line of credit



10,000



Repayments of line of credit





(45,000)

Payments of acquisition-related contingent consideration



(3,801)



(29,062)

Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases



(56)



(968)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior subordinated notes





325,000

Proceeds from sale of warrants





65,910

Purchase of convertible note hedges





(101,660)

Net cash provided by financing activities



5,867



208,292

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash



(18,049)



21,552

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year



46,581



25,029

Cash and restricted cash, end of year


$

28,532


$

46,581

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT RESULTS
(In thousands)





Three Months Ended


Year Ended



March 31, 2020


June 30, 2020


September 30, 2020


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2020

Revenue
















CareVention HealthCare:
















PACE product revenue


$

37,087


$

38,930


$

39,086


$

43,589


$

158,692

PACE solutions



11,571



11,522



11,214



13,270



47,577

Total CareVention HealthCare



48,658



50,452



50,300



56,859



206,269

















MedWise HealthCare:
















Product revenue





443



279



179



901

Medication safety services



14,320



15,707



9,817



10,019



49,863

Software subscription and services



9,849



10,232



10,110



9,995



40,186

Total MedWise HealthCare



24,169



26,382



20,206



20,193



90,950

















Total Revenue


$

72,827


$

76,834


$

70,506


$

77,052


$

297,219

















Adjusted EBITDA
















CareVention HealthCare


$

11,748


$

12,077


$

12,735


$

13,840


$

50,400

MedWise HealthCare



2,831



4,697



1,009



743



9,280

Shared Services



(9,772)



(9,640)



(8,650)



(9,843)



(37,905)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$

4,807


$

7,134


$

5,094


$

4,740


$

21,775





















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



March 31, 2019


June 30, 2019


September 30, 2019


December 31, 2019


December 31, 2019

Revenue
















CareVention HealthCare:
















PACE product revenue


$

30,982


$

33,372


$

34,966


$

37,810


$

137,130

PACE solutions



11,174



11,437



11,276



12,021



45,908

Total CareVention HealthCare



42,156



44,809



46,242



49,831



183,038

















MedWise HealthCare:
















Medication safety services



15,351



22,498



18,706



13,362



69,917

Software subscription and services



3,452



8,948



9,322



10,030



31,752

Total MedWise HealthCare



18,803



31,446



28,028



23,392



101,669

















Total Revenue


$

60,959


$

76,255


$

74,270


$

73,223


$

284,707

















Adjusted EBITDA
















CareVention HealthCare


$

10,620


$

11,466


$

12,632


$

12,773


$

47,491

MedWise HealthCare



1,648



9,059



5,388



2,181



18,276

Shares Services



(6,577)



(6,873)



(7,444)



(6,952)



(27,846)

Total Adjusted EBITDA


$

5,691


$

13,652


$

10,576


$

8,002


$

37,921

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA













Net loss


$

(30,630)


$

(6,824)


$

(80,966)


$

(32,436)

Add:













Interest expense, net



6,743



4,544



20,743



15,986

Income tax expense (benefit)



537



(5,518)



(5,168)



(16,199)

Depreciation and amortization



12,717



9,757



45,040



34,276

Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense
(income)



8



(700)



2,613



3,816

Intangible asset impairment charge



5,040





5,040



Severance expense



(44)





873



Acquisition-related expense



222



448



1,045



5,200

Stock-based compensation related expense



10,147



6,295



32,555



27,278

Adjusted EBITDA


$

4,740


$

8,002


$

21,775


$

37,921




























Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019



(In thousands except per share amounts)


(In thousands except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of diluted net loss per share to Adjusted Diluted EPS

























GAAP net loss, basic and diluted, and net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(30,630)


$

(1.36)


$

(6,824)


$

(0.33)


$

(80,966)


$

(3.71)


$

(32,436)


$

(1.57)

Adjustments:

























Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration expense (income)



8






(700)






2,613






3,816




Intangible asset impairment



5,040











5,040









Amortization of acquired intangibles



8,634






7,006






30,570






25,684




Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



3,654






3,089






13,301






10,595




Severance expense



(44)











873









Acquisition-related expense



222






448






1,045






5,200




Stock-based compensation expense



10,147






6,295






32,555






27,278




Impact to income taxes (1)



1,174






(6,328)






(5,132)






(22,044)




Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$

(1,795)


$

(0.08)


$

2,986


$

0.13


$

(101)


$

0.00


$

18,093


$

0.79


(1)

The impact to taxes was calculated using a normalized statutory tax rate applied to pre-tax income or loss adjusted for the respective items above and then subtracting or adding the tax provision or benefit, respectively, as determined for GAAP purposes.












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2020


2019


2020


2019

Reconciliation of weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted, to weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted for GAAP


22,542,601


20,294,638


21,815,388


20,622,258

Adjustments:









Weighted average dilutive effect of stock options



1,357,010



1,522,196

Weighted average dilutive effect of restricted stock



639,806



762,665

Weighted average dilutive effect of contingent shares



75,240



39,088

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted for Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)


22,542,601


22,366,694


21,815,388


22,946,207


(1)

TRHC accounts for the convertible senior subordinated notes utilizing the Treasury Stock Method as the Company currently intends to settle the notes entirely or partly in cash. Under this method, the underlying shares of TRHC common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes are excluded from the calculation of diluted EPS, except to the extent that the average stock price for the reporting period exceeds their conversion price of $69.95 per share. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, there was no impact on diluted EPS from the convertible senior subordinated notes as the conversion price exceeded TRHC's average stock price.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE RANGES
(In millions)




Three Months Ended March 31, 2021


Year Ended December 31, 2021



LOW


HIGH


LOW


HIGH

Reconciliation from Net Loss Guidance to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance













Net loss:


$

(19.5)


$

(18.5)


$

(65.5)


$

(59.5)

Add:













Interest expense



2.4



2.4



8.7



8.7

Income tax expense







0.2



0.2

Depreciation and amortization



11.9



11.9



48.8



48.8

Stock-based compensation expense



8.2



8.2



33.8



33.8

Adjusted EBITDA


$

3.0


$

4.0


$

26.0


$

32.0

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-301234135.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall

    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his partners have made a paper gain of nearly $3.3 billion on their $43 million personal investment in the blank-check acquisition firm they are merging with luxury electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc, according to Reuters calculations. The gain, within just a few weeks, came from the meteoric rise in the shares of Klein's special purpose acquisition company, SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. It is by far the most striking example of a Wall Street insider benefiting from the amateur trading frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp, sweeping the world of SPACs. Many mom-and-pop investors bought Churchill Capital IV shares hoping for a quick gain, pushing Lucid's implied valuation from $11.75 billion at its nominal deal price to $56.3 billion at Tuesday's closing price.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Square Buys $170 Million More Bitcoin, Deepening Crypto Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Square Inc. said it purchased $170 million in Bitcoin, further committing to the cryptocurrency and raising its holdings to about 5% of the company’s cash and equivalents.The announcement came Tuesday as Square reported that cryptocurrency continues to be a growing part of its business through the use of its Cash App for Bitcoin transactions. The financial payments company’s involvement with Bitcoin is a reflection of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s belief in cryptocurrencies and the open internet.The investment “really comes down to the alignment with our purpose, and aligning our incentives with cryptocurrency and more broadly expanding the economic empowerment opportunities and making them acceptable more broadly in a fair way around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. Square also bought $50 million worth of Bitcoin in October.“Bitcoin has the potential to be a native currency of the internet and we want to continue to participate and learn in a disciplined way,” she said.Square said Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments platform that lets people buy stocks, store money and send money to friends, increased monthly users 50% to 36 million in December from a year earlier. The company previously said usage of the app picked up in mid-2020 as people turned to it to accept government stimulus checks. Square also pointed to Cash App’s success as a main driver of the business in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Bitcoin-related transactions.The company reported that fourth-quarter revenue more than doubled to $3.16 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.22 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Shares declined about 4% in extended trading after closing at $256.59 in New York. The stock has gained 18% this year.Profit, excluding some items, was 32 cents a share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 24 cents. Net income declined to $294 million from $391 million in the quarter a year earlier, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Gross Payment Volume, or the cost of goods and services processed by retailers using Square’s sales products, increased 12% to $32 billion.(Updates with comments from CFO quote in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Close to Sale of Major DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is nearing a deal to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, marking a long-sought exit from the struggles of managing a declining satellite TV business.A deal would value DirecTV at about $15 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for the business in 2014.If AT&T and TPG are able to reach a deal, an announcement could come as soon as this week or next, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The talks could still fall apart and end without a deal, the people said.Representatives for TPG and AT&T declined to comment. The news was reported earlier by CNBC.AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at the company, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Investment Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would have raised antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.Klein’s vehicle announced a deal this week with electric carmaker Lucid Motors Inc.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple plans to increase dividend, approves executive compensation - CNBC

    The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders will not vote until next year's annual meeting on Cook's September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple's fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.

  • Reddit Stock Sale Raises $368 Million as Frenzy Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Two weeks ago Reddit Inc. said it raised “more than $250 million” in a private stock sale. Turns out it was plenty more.The social media platform said Tuesday in a regulatory filing that it raised $368 million in a preferred stock sale and has set a target of bringing in as much $500 million.Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin's Market Cap Will Reach $100 Trillion

    What Happened: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor believes that Bitcoin’s market value will continue to rise to $100 trillion. Earlier today, Saylor told CNBC that the cryptocurrency would continue to appreciate to become a “stabilizing influence” for the global financial system. Why It Matters: Bitcoin recently crossed $1 trillion in market cap, but its price fell sharply earlier today, taking its market cap with it. Saylor’s predictions for the asset effectively mean he foresees a 100 times increase in its current market value. “There’s a $500 trillion monetary planet, and the outer layer is currency, then you’ve got stocks, bonds, real estate. There’s $10 trillion worth of gold in there, $1 trillion of bitcoin in there. Bitcoin is going to flip gold, and it’s going to subsume the entire gold market cap,” said Saylor as he made his case for predicting such a drastic increase in value. After Bitcoin crosses gold’s market cap, Saylor says it will subsume negative yielding sovereign debt and other monetary indexes until it grows to $100 trillion. According to him, “Once it gets to $10 trillion, its volatility will be dramatically less. As it marches toward $100 trillion, you’re going to see the growth rates fall, the volatility fall, and it’s going to be a stabilizing influence in the entire financial system of the 21st century.” What Else: Saylor is a known proponent of Bitcoin, and his decision to allocate over $1.15 Billion of MicroStrategy’s cash holdings to Bitcoin has largely benefited its share price – MicroStrategy is up over 300% since the announcement of its initial Bitcoin purchase. Yes. I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline - from one rocket scientist to another. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 20, 2020 Saylor is also believed to have played a part in Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) $1.5 Billion Bitcoin purchase. Image: Screeshot of TV episode See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under TrillionWhy Crypto.com Coin Skyrocketed Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 10%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Soaring commodity prices, additional federal stimulus, and government bond yields on the rise are all raising the specter of inflation. Furthermore, there is growing concern that stocks - and tech ones in particular - are now at valuations disconnected from reality. Is the changing macro climate about to send the bull market into retreat? Too early to tell, but it does signal that a more prudent approach to investing might be a good move right now. And that will bring us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a downturn. RBC Capital analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, just above 10%. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) First up, Annaly Capital Management, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Annaly holds a portfolio of commercial real estate with a heavy focus on retail (31%) and office (29%) spaces. Other large investments include multifamily dwellings, hotels, and healthcare properties. The company has over $100 billion total assets. In the company’s 4Q20 results, Annaly showed a 5.1% economic return for Q4, far stronger than the 1.8% reported for 2020 as a whole. EPS came in at 60 cents per common share, and more than covered the regular quarterly dividend of 22 cents. This is the third quarter in a row with the dividend at that level; at the annualized rate of 88 cents per common share, the dividend is yielding 10.7%. This is head and shoulder above the ~2% yield found among peer companies in the financial sector. Annaly has a long history of adjusting its dividend payment to fit with earnings, making it a reliable payer. Also of interest to investors, Annaly finished Q4 with $8.7 billion in unencumbered assets, including cash on hand. The company used this deep pocket to authorize a $1.5 billion common stock repurchase program, in a move to return capital to shareholders and bolster share prices. RBC’s 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee likes what he sees in Annaly’s performance, writing, “We continue to favor Annaly's diversified operating model, strong liquidity and portfolio skew towards agency MBS amid current macro backdrop... Annaly has exposure to growth-oriented, credit assets, including residential and commercial mortgage credit and middle markets lending. We believe diversification should allow NLY to pivot between attractive investment opportunities.” In line with these comments, Lee rates NLY an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $9.50 price target. This figure implies a 14% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street about NLY’s quality, as shown by the 7 to 1 split among the analyst reviews, favoring Buy over Hold and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are currently trading for $8.22 and their $9 average price target suggests an upside potential of 9.5% from that level. (See NLY stock analysis on TipRanks) Sunoco LP (SUN) From REITs we move over to the energy industry. Sunoco LP is the largest wholesale distributor of motor fuels in the US, and supplies more than 7,300 Sunoco gas stations in 33 states. Among the company’s products are gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, jet fuel, lubricating oils, and kerosene – a full range of petroleum products, sold as both branded and unbranded products. Sunoco also controls 13 storage terminals that maintain a secure supply for delivery to retailers. At the retail end, Sunoco provides equipment to gas stations – from pumps to payment services. This company’s diversified business has allowed Sunoco to remain profitable during the corona pandemic crisis. EPS did come in negative in Q1, when demand fell at the height of the crisis, but quickly rebounded in Q2 and has shown year-over-year gains in each quarter since. Q4 EPS was 77 cents, up from 75 cents in the year-ago quarter. Distributable cash flow in the quarter was down year-over-year, from $120 million to $97 million, and the company announced a quarterly dividend of 82.5 cents per common share. This was held steady from the prior quarter – and in fact, has been held steady at this level since November 2016. Sunoco has been paying out a reliable dividend for the past 8 years. The current payment annualizes to $3.30 per share, and gives a yield of 10.6%. Covering SUN for RBC, analyst Elvira Scotto notes that the recent Arctic storm patterns in the continental US have negatively impacted sales volumes but remains buoyed by other aspects. “SUN maintained its 2021 guidance and noted improvement in volumes in January. We do not expect the recent weather conditions to have a meaningful impact to SUN's 2021 volumes,” said the 5-star analyst. “We believe SUN shows investors sizable current income with an improved balance sheet. We expect SUN to maintain its distribution and expect distribution coverage to improve over time.” Scotto rates SUN shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and increased the price target from $36 to $38. The figure implies a 23% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Scotto’s track record, click here) Overall, SUN shares have a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on a range of reviews including 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares have an average price target of $33.50, which gives an 8% upside potential from the current trading price of $31. (See SUN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Did the Fed's Powell just tap the brakes on rising mortgage rates?

    Experts say borrowers should still move quickly, in case rates go even higher.

  • Keystone XL’s Death Sparks Rush to Ship Oil-Sands Crude by Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline is sparking renewed interest in shipping Canadian oil-sands crude by rail, and that comes with its own environmental risks.Cenovus Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. have increasingly turned to trains to move their crude, with oil exports by rail from Canada more than tripling since July. Now, Gibson Energy Inc. -- an oil shipping company that signed a 10-year contract with ConocoPhillips to process oil-sands crude before loading it at its train terminal -- expects other producers to follow suit.Without Keystone XL, which was scheduled to enter service in 2023, rail is poised to become a more important way for Canadian oil to reach U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, which need the heavy crude to replace declining supplies from Mexico and Venezuela. That means the risk of derailments may also rise.“Those U.S. refineries need that heavy crude oil produced by Canada,” Sean Brown, Calgary-based Gibson’s chief financial officer, said in a conference call Tuesday. “Discussions continue to heat up.”Gibson expects that by the third or fourth quarter it will start a 50,000-barrel-a-day facility that will maximize the crude content in rail shipments by removing diluent used to move the crude through pipelines to its terminal in Hardisty, Alberta.Plans for other diluent recovery units, or DRUs, are also emerging.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Trades in Record $11K Daily Range After Dropping From $58K

    Bitcoin's average daily range to date in 2021 is $3,765.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • Bitcoin plummets as doubts grow over sky-high valuation

    Bitcoin plummeted as much as 17% on Tuesday as investors grew nervous at sky-high valuations, triggering the liquidation of leveraged bets and sparking a sell-off across cryptocurrency markets. The world's biggest cryptocurrency was facing its biggest daily drop in a month, falling to as low as $45,000. Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation that often moves in tandem with bitcoin, also dropped more than 20% to $1,410, down over 30% from last week's record peak.

  • Ethereum Trading Bot Strategy ‘Extracted’ $107M in 30 Days, Research Suggests

    The strategy has also contributed to higher gas fees and blockchain bloat.

  • Lucid SPAC Gives Up Some of Giant Gain After Pact Confirmed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm combining with electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. plunged in U.S. trading after confirming the biggest SPAC merger yet to cash in on investor enthusiasm for battery-powered cars.Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special-purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein, fell as much as 46% on Tuesday after confirming its merger with Lucid. The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old carmaker, which announced production of its debut model will be delayed to the second half of this year.The slump follows a dramatic 472% run-up in the shares since Bloomberg first reported on Jan. 11 that Lucid and Churchill were in talks. Lucid has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. It plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.Traders often sell “sell on the news” after a long-rumored deal is consummated. The scope of Churchill’s decline was especially pronounced, signifying investors may also have been disappointed by the production delay or the terms of the deal. Lucid said it expects to need $600 million in bridge financing to bolster the company’s cash until the transaction with Churchill closes. The company expects negative free cash flow of around $10 billion through 2024, raising the question of how it will seek additional funds.Read More: Lucid Gives Sobering Look Under the SPAC Hood: Chris BryantThe reverse-merger represents the biggest capital injection for Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal. It was led by PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital.The placement sold at $15 a share -- a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid had previously said deliveries of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, would begin in the second quarter. The company has now decided not to commit to a start date for the $169,000 car as a result of talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. It plans to eventually produce more affordable versions of the Air and a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units a year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022, generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted on its website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, Lucid expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will challenge Tesla in the still-niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That’s comparable with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 time of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s roughly $686 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to deliver its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass-market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Updates with explanation for stock slump in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood CEO Criticizes ‘Runaway Chain Reaction’ of Short Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said short selling the same shares multiple times is creating a chaotic dynamic for markets and investors.When a stock is being borrowed over and over it “creates some sort of runaway chain reaction,” Tenev said at the New York Times DealBook DC Policy Project virtual conference Tuesday. “How many times should we let the same share be shorted? I think there’s an argument that the answer should be one.”It’s worth looking at “how things would be different if there was some limitation,” he said. Tenev was joined in the session by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, who called for real time disclosure of shorts.Robinhood has come under fire for restricting trading of volatile stocks including GameStop Corp., setting off outrage among its customers. A band of traders from a Reddit forum joined forces to drive up shares of several heavily shorted stocks, causing billions of dollars of losses for hedge funds.After Robinhood’s intervention, wary day traders accused the firm of protecting hedge funds that stood to lose during the short squeeze. Tenev denied that during a hearing convened by the House Financial Services Committee last week and apologized to Robinhood customers.On Monday, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it plans to build up its phone-based customer service to better handle questions and complaints.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Tesla Sinks Below the Price at Which It Entered S&P 500 Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out their year-to-date gains Tuesday and briefly traded below the level where they were when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December.The stock dropped as much as 13% to $619 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 8, before paring much of the loss to close down 2.2%. The stock was down 31% from its Jan. 25 record intraday high at its lowest point on Tuesday.Tesla’s early-week decline amid a wider market selloff was fueled in part by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.”“Tesla is an EV play entering the golden age of EVs and there is a lingering worry that the Bitcoin sideshow could overshadow the overall EV growth story playing out for Tesla in 2021 and beyond,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients.The concerns over the value of the cryptocurrency helped erase some of Bitcoin’s gains, which had rocketed to new highs after Tesla announced two weeks ago it added $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Bitcoin fell as much as 18% to $45,000 Tuesday.However, there are other recent factors that may also be taking the shine off Tesla’s valuation. The company’s decision to stop taking orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y electric SUV, as reported by Electrek earlier this week, may also be dampening investor enthusiasm, Ives said. “Tesla stopping sales of its lowest price Model Y coupled by continued price cuts have led to Street demand concerns as the bears come out of hibernation mode,” Ives added.In addition, a continuous stream of EV development news from traditional automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as they prepare to go all in on the electrification race, has emphasized that Tesla isn’t the only way to get exposure to the upcoming transformation in the auto sector.Smaller electric-vehicle stocks, which typically take their daily trading cues from Tesla, also dropped sharply Tuesday.(Updates stock move in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tether Deal With New York State Brings Quick Reversal of Crypto-Market Sell-Off

    The settlement appears to remove what might have been a systemic threat to cryptocurrency markets.

  • How the timing of your tax return could affect your third stimulus payout

    The possiblity of a third stimulus payment may give families who faced financial hardship in 2020 another reason to file their tax returns early.