Tabulera appoints Josh Beckett as Vice President of Operations

·2 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabulera (www.tabulera.com), a platform for automating the connection, reconciliation and payments of employee benefit programs, announced today that it has named Josh Beckett as a Vice President of Operations. Josh will lead Tabulera's next stage of customer growth and succeeds Lisa Crosby who is retiring.

"I could not be more thrilled at handing over the reins of client implementations and ongoing product support to Josh with his deep domain expertise, can-do attitude and excellent customer service leadership skills", said Lisa Crosby.

"With more than 15 years in the insurance industry, customer support and product development in the employer and carrier markets, I know the difficulty employers face when it comes to back office benefits administration. Disparate systems, broken processes, and big write-offs that could be avoided with the right tools. Seeing the Tabulera platform and the management team assembled convinced me of their software and vision" said Josh Beckett.

Most recently, Josh was a Director at Benefitfocus, where he was responsible for overseeing service relationships with employers, health plans, brokers and vendors on the Benefitfocus platform.

"We thank Lisa for her contributions and incredible efforts in helping launch Tabulera and providing a solid foundation for Josh. We are fortunate to have an experienced professional of Josh's caliber on Tabulera's team," said Doug Devlin, CEO. "He brings a high level of operational experience and industry background to challenge the status quo and help grow Tabulera. Tabulera is committed to transforming the industry that remains primarily dominated by manual operations in spreadsheets for billing, reconciliation and payments of benefit plans."

About Tabulera

Employer benefits administration is overly complicated and gets in the way of growing your business. Thousands of employees, dozens of plans and carriers, all on disparate systems. No wonder bad data, headaches, and millions in leakage are the status quo. You need to go beyond the daily details. Get the freedom to focus on your business with Tabulera, a platform that automates and aggregates benefits administration so you don't have to.

Finally, all your billing, reconciliation and payments in one place, and see your benefits costs clearly — down to the penny.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Tabulera is online at tabulera.com.

Contact: info@tabulera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabulera-appoints-josh-beckett-as-vice-president-of-operations-301381460.html

SOURCE Tabulera, Inc.

