Tachyus announces additional deployment of Aqueon, its waterflood management and optimization solution to ConocoPhillips

·1 min read

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tachyus today announced the deployment of the cloud-based Aqueon Waterflood Management and Optimization solution for ConocoPhillips. ConocoPhillips will add Aqueon to its global reservoir engineering workflows to advance physics-driven data analytics solutions and support waterflood management and optimization.

Tachyus signs agreement with ConocoPhillips to apply Aqueon* in COP waterflood operations globally

"Aqueon has successfully built models that predict long-term reservoir performance and maximize production while reducing water utilization and carbon emissions," said Fernando Gutierrez, Tachyus Chief Executive Officer. "This cloud-based solution has been implemented for several customers in various locations gobally, including applications in some of the most challenging geological environments. We are honored and pleased that ConocoPhillips will implement Aqueon."

Aqueon's cloud-based physics-driven solutions enable fast modeling and optimization that match field performance while honoring reservoir physics, allowing for large-scale optimization of key reservoir management decisions. Quick scenario evaluation also supports classical reservoir engineering solutions, enables day-to-day model-based operational decision making, and helps improve efficiency and performance.

About Tachyus:

Houston based Tachyus Corporation is a leading software company specializing in combining traditional reservoir physics with machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable predictive modeling and optimization of many reservoir processes such as waterfloods, steamfloods, CO2 injection, and unconventional well and completion optimization. Additionally, Tachyus recently launched Aurion, an end-to-end cloud-based platform for GHG estimation, reporting and forecasting, enabling operators to tie operational decisions to their net-zero goals.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tachyus-announces-additional-deployment-of-aqueon-its-waterflood-management-and-optimization-solution-to-conocophillips-301681481.html

SOURCE Tachyus

