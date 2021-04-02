Tackling Amazon: How Five Star Commerce CEO, McKay Salisbury, Became a Heavy-Hitter in E-Commerce at 29

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / Amazon is this country's largest marketplace. What started as a small online bookstore at the advent of the Dot Com Era, exploded into a goliath in just a few decades, toppling giants such as Walmart and revolutionizing a new wave of e-commerce in our economy. The website acts as a ground for small businesses and corporations alike, where any seller who meets the requirements can present their wares and try their hands at online business. McKay Salisbury realized the potential for this platform early. An accounting graduate, he decided to focus his entire career toward helping brands with Amazon e-commerce and explaining how to market their products in this new era of business.

He first gained interest in e-commerce while working at a small consulting firm, one with only a few employees. He ran Google ads to generate leads for industrial services companies and looked to leverage his skills on Amazon, which was becoming more popular at the time.

The owner of the consulting firm eventually left and Salisbury and another employee were left in charge of the company. He began managing a different branch of the firm, flying around to large companies to train them how to use project management software in their businesses. Most of his clients were marketing agencies and he learned how they operate and how to manage marketing firms efficiently.

Salisbury ended up searching around for new opportunities and joined an Amazon marketing firm. He wanted to learn more about the e-commerce site, knowing well of their recent popularity and researching into what makes the site tick. He found that the value he could produce on Amazon was much greater than what brands were getting with Google ads. Eventually, he began freelancing as an Amazon expert on the website Upwork, which became profitable enough that he focused his efforts entirely on that, leaving his firm to contribute himself to freelancing full time.

By providing quality services consistently, he soon rose to the top of the Upwork rankings and became one of the most sought after Amazon experts on the site. Upwork, which is known as the largest freelance marketplace in the world, gave him a high amount of visibility and played a large role in launching his freelance career. Soon, Salisbury hired other Amazon specialists to help him with his workload. Salisbury's freelancing work eventually became a full business, known as Five Star Commerce, dedicated to consulting on Amazon, Walmart.com, and general e-commerce marketing. He hired more employees and the team expanded as the business continued to grow. They have worked with brands such as Motorola, FitTrack, and Norquin, along with dozens of small businesses. Five Star Commerce has dominated Upwork since they began on the website, receiving a tremendous amount of clients through it and consistently maintaining top ratings. "We've been able to consistently get clients from Upwork and provide a great experience so we get better and better ratings and more and more visibility to the nearly 6 million businesses that use the platform."

Five Star Commerce strives to adapt to the client's needs and charges hourly rates. "The special part of our model is that we can be as involved or uninvolved as is needed to help brands grow on Amazon at a cost that makes sense for them." For some brands, they may only need help with certain things, while other brands may need a much more involved relationship. Five Star Commerce helps ensure products are listed, that brands go through the proper approvals that Amazon sets, and help create the listing and the graphic design for the products on the website. The team includes in-house graphic designers, copywriters, and videographers to assist in this endeavor. Five Star Commerce also manages their clients' PPC advertising, using Amazon's internal platform and other tools to promote the products they represent. Soon, they will also be launching a new corporate training program, geared towards training employees of established brands on how to be successful on the platform.

Unlike other companies, they exclusively use their own in-house employees and perform all work in their physical office in downtown Provo, Utah. "With the recent shift to remote work, you see a lot of marketing agencies using workers in different areas. We believe that being in the same physical location, for our type of work, is a big competitive advantage. Our business is about having people who are experts in what we do and it's a lot easier to learn from each other and keep up with the latest and greatest tactics when we're physically in the same place. It's especially important for team members who are starting out in their career. We've had several team members who came from jobs that had permanently shifted to remote work and they weren't getting the support and training they needed in that environment. We also build out consistent workflows and processes that help us use our time efficiently and ensure all our clients are taken care of."

This all runs off the expertise and practices that Salisbury has learned with his time in consulting and e-commerce. What started as gig work to earn some extra money has turned into a business regularly helping hundreds of brands in this new era of e-commerce. Amazon is a massive, game-changing platform for small and large businesses alike, and Five Star Commerce has made itself known as a premier resource to help these companies thrive.

Company Name: Five Star Commerce

Contact Person: McKay Salisbury

Address: 42 North University Ave Suite 205, Provo, Utah 84058

Phone Number: 801-410-0487

Website Link: http://fivestarcommerce.com/

