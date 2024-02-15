Taco Bell adds the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada to menu - and chicken nuggets are coming

Taco Bell has added to its limited-time menu the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, its own spin on the dish.

Taco Bell's newest dish going nationwide is the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

Described as a "delightful fusion of melted cheese, tender chicken simmered in vibrant Mexican spices, encased in a crispy, crunchy outer shell," the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada ($3.49) becomes available nationwide for a limited time starting Thursday (available at participating U.S. locations, while supplies last), Taco Bell announced Wednesday.

The dish was tested last year in Tennessee and was announced at the fast food chain's “Live Más Live” 2024 event on Friday. At that time, Taco Bell announced several dishes coming in 2024 including the Choco Taco and Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Cheesy Street Chalupas, Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco and MTN Dew Baja Blast Gelato.

Coming in 2024 from Taco Bell: Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with two new delectable sauce options: signature Taco Bell sauce or Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

More new items hitting the Taco Bell menu

The Chicken Enchilada Burrito Combo: The combo ($8.49) includes a Chicken Enchilada Burrito, Seasoned Beef Chalupa, a Double Stacked Taco, a side of chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a large fountain drink.

$1 Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box: New members of the Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program can get this $1 deal that includes one specialty menu item (choose from a Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch or Chalupa Supreme), one classic item (Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Bean Burrito or a Spicy Potato Soft Taco), and one side (choice of chips and nacho cheese sauce, cinnamon twists or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. Order on the Taco Bell app.

Lent 2024 food deals: Restaurants offering discounts on fish and new seafood menu items

The new $1 Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box comes with a specialty menu item such as a Crunchwrap Supreme, one classic item such as a Crunchy Taco, and one side such as chips and nacho cheese sauce.

Taco Bell deals in February

Here's some specials available in the Taco Bell app in the coming days:

Feb. 17-19: Zero delivery fee on orders of $25 or more (1 per user).

Feb. 20: $1 Cheesy Gordita Crunch for 1 hour at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST (1 per user).

Feb. 27: $1 Grilled Cheese Burrito for first 30,000 rewards members, (1 per user).

Feb. 29: Crunchwrap for $2.29 for Leap Day, (1 per user).

These specials are available in February when ordering from Taco Bell via third-party delivery services:

Story continues

Feb. 15-21: $5 off DoorDash orders of $20 or more with purchase of a Cheesy Chicken Crispanada.

Feb. 16-17: Free burrito with a $20 order on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Feb. 24: $5 off on orders of $22 or more on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Feb. 25-27: $5 off orders of $25 or more during dinner hours (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time) on DoorDash.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell: New 2024 menu items include Cheesy Chicken Crispanada