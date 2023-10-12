Taco Bell adds new menu items: Toasted Breakfast Tacos and vegan sauce for Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is serving up its new Toasted Breakfast Tacos and is giving them away free for the next three Taco Tuesdays.

Toasted Breakfast Tacos, a new menu option, are made with eggs, melted cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage or potatoes in a grilled tortilla. They are priced at $1.49.

The fast food chain is also offering, for a limited time, a vegan sauce with its Nacho Fries. The crispy seasoned fries, which have been certified vegan and returned to the menu Sept. 28, are available now in a large size ($2.99), in addition to regular size ($2.19), and can be ordered with the vegan sauce – made with soybean oil, chickpea protein and other ingredients – for the same price.

How do I get a free Toasted Breakfast Taco at Taco Bell?

Taco Bell Rewards Members can get a free Toasted Breakfast Taco within the Taco Bell app on the next three Tuesdays (Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31; no purchase necessary).

Also, those who bought the Taco Lover’s Pass earlier this month can make the Toasted Breakfast Taco their taco of choice. The pass, which costs $10, unlocks an option in the app to choose a type of taco – examples also include Crunchy Taco Supreme and Doritos Locos Tacos – to get in the restaurant for 30 consecutive days.

Other upcoming Taco Bell deals

Friday, Oct. 13: Get $3 off any order of $13 or more in the Taco Bell app (1 per user).

Saturday, Oct. 14: Get a free Cinnamon Twist or Delight with an order of $1 or more (1 per user for National Desert Day).

Oct. 16-Oct. 20: Free Nacho Fries with any order of $15 or more between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time on DoorDash, UberEats, Postmates and Grubhub.

Toasted Breakfast Taco and Nacho Fries with vegan sauce calories, nutrition information

Here are nutrition details on Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Bacon Taco, according to the restaurant chain.

Calories: 230

Total fat: 14 g (18% of daily value)

Cholesterol: 115 mg (38%)

Sodium: 550 mg (24%)

Total carbohydrates: 16 g (6%)

Protein: 11 g

Nutrition details on Taco Bell's Nacho Fries with vegan sauce, according to the restaurant chain.

Calories: 310

Total fat: 17 g (22% of daily value)

Cholesterol: 0 mg (0%)

Sodium: 780 mg (34%)

Total carbohydrates: 35 g (13%)

Protein: 4 g

