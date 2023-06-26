Taco Bell brings back the fire this week with its Volcano Menu: Here's what's on it

Get your taste buds ready. Taco Bell's Volcano menu is about to erupt at the fast-food chain's hot spots across the U.S.

The return of the Volcano Burrito, Volcano Taco and Lava Sauce – for the first time since 2016 – has been long-awaited by the restaurant's devotees. Taco Bell Rewards members can order from the limited-time menu starting Tuesday on the Taco Bell app (at participating locations, while supplies last). All customers can order starting June 29 (Thursday).

“We’re always listening to our fans, and the extensive passion and needs of the Volcanofanbase could no longer go unmet,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's U.S. chief marketing officer, in a press release about the menu's return.

Assisting Taco Bell on the Volcano Menu return is Paris Hilton, who made six pre-recorded messages for Taco Bell's hot line (1-844-THTS-HOT). “Taco Bell’s Volcano Menu isn’t just iconic, it’s the epitome of hot,” Hilton said in a comment in the press release. “I am loving being a part of this Y2K revival with my very own Hot Line and hope fans will take my advice to sliv más.”

What is on Taco Bell's Volcano Menu?

The Volcano Taco ($2.49). This taco has seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, a three-cheese blend and Lava sauce in a red crunchy taco shell.

The Double Beef Volcano Burrito ($3.99). Within the warm flour tortilla, there's seasoned rice, seasoned beef, three-cheese blend, reduced fat sour cream, crunchy Fiesta tortilla strips and Lava sauce. It gets its "double" name because it has twice the beef as a Beefy Melt Burrito.

Lava Sauce. The special sauce, made with a spicy cheese blend and heat from red jalapeño peppers, comes on the Volcano Taco and Double Beef Volcano Burrito. But you can also add it to any menu item for $1.

Free Taco Bell with DashPass subscription

Between June 29 and July 5, you can order on the Taco Bell App or DoorDash, where DashPass subscribers get a free Volcano Taco or Double Beef Volcano Burrito on orders $15 and over. (Order must have a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes, fees and tips).

As of July 6, delivery orders can be placed on Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub for a limited time, as well as the Taco Bell app and Doordash.

