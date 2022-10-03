Taco Bell Canada Celebrates National Taco Day with Special One Day Only Deals

Taco lovers can enjoy this special offer in-store and through delivery partners

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Cheese and crunch is a combination that never disappoints. In honour of National Taco Day on October 4th, Taco Bell Canada is inviting taco lovers across the country to celebrate and indulge in the cheesiest and crunchiest tacos at select locations. On October 4th, Taco Bell Canada is offering special one day only in-store deals like 2 for $5 Crunchy Taco Supremes, $5 Cheesy Gordita Crunch and $5 Beef Crunchwrap Supreme. Also, fans can get a free Crunchy Taco with every order of $15 or more placed through Uber Eats and DoorDash on October 4th.

Taco Bell Logo (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

"National Taco Day is a delicious way to celebrate what we consider one of the most popular Mexican foods around the world and something we love creating every day," said Rohit Sharma, Senior Marketing Manager, Taco Bell Canada. "Through our special offers on October 4th, we're joining Canadians in honouring our favourite day of the year with a few of their beloved meals from Taco Bell!"

Canadians across the country are also encouraged to share their love of tacos with their friends and celebrate this limited-time offer by using the hashtag #TacoTag and tagging @tacobellcanada on their social posts.

In 2021, Taco Bell made the world see tacos in everything - from the setting sun to basketball courts – through its 'I See a Taco' campaign. Now, Taco Bell wants to get tacos out of fans' minds and into their hands by driving taco cravings around the world and encouraging fans to see the possibility of tacos in their everyday meals.

About Taco Bell Canada

Taco Bell Corp. ("Taco Bell") is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. and is the nation's leading Mexican-style quick service restaurant chain.

