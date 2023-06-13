Taco Bell and Crocs team up to give us the slides of the summer

If you are looking to step up your shoe game this summer, Taco Bell and Crocs have got you covered with a stylish new twist on the classic Mellow Slide.

The slides are scheduled for release nationwide on the Crocs website starting June 28, but Taco Bell customers who have reached FIRE! Tier status on the app have a chance to get their hands on a pair of the slides a week early.

The black and purple slides will include an “ombre-like fade” with motto Live Más imprinted separately in white on the inside of the slide. They are expected to retail online for $60.

“We know it doesn't get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!,” Croc’s Chief Marketing Officer, Heidi Cooley said.

Taco Bell x Crocs limited-edition Mellow Slide.

While this might be Taco Bell’s first collaboration with Crocs, this is not the first time the fast food giant has gone all out for summertime.

In 2019, Taco Bell opened up its own gift shop inside a pop-up hotel in Palm Springs that sold swimwear, sunglasses, lifesize sauce packet pool floats.

“We're always looking for unexpected ways to give back to our Rewards Members and giving them early access to order their own pair of slides feels perfect as everyone gears up for the summer,” Taco Bell’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell, Crocs Mellow Slides partnership available June 28 in US