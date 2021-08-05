U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.54
    +21.88 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,024.28
    +231.61 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.84
    +95.31 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.74
    +35.42 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.04
    +0.89 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7340
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,793.89
    +1,155.47 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.59
    +27.69 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Taco Bell® Franchisee Provides School Supplies for Local North Texas Children

·2 min read

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, through the Pop's Provisions program, provided over 640 children with school supplies for this coming year.

Pop's Provisions is a program focused on providing school supplies to elementary aged children within the North Texas community. The goal of the program is to help relieve the financial burden of school supply cost and provide children the security of returning to the school year prepared for success. Pop, Robert Shivers, was an advocate for giving back to the community, now his daughter continues the tradition.

In partnership with Pop's Provisions through The Gladys Foundation, North Texas Bells was able to help buy, pack, and deliver school supplies to over 640 children throughout North Texas. The Gladys Foundation benefits North Texas families through scholarships, Pop's Provisions (school supplies), and a hardship fund.

Thank you to all of those who donated funds or time to help make this year's Pop's Provisions program a success.

For further information about the Pop's Provisions program and to donate, please visit https://thegladysfoundation.org/donate/.

About North Texas Bells, LLC
North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-franchisee-provides-school-supplies-for-local-north-texas-children-301349734.html

SOURCE North Texas Bells

Recommended Stories

  • Hot Freight Opinions: Reaction To Trevor Milton's Criminal Charges

    A week ago, Nikola founder Trevor Milton was charged by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan with three counts of fraud in connection with the investigation into the electric vehicle startup. Milton says he is not guilty, but Nikola immediately distanced itself from the negative news. We asked FreightWaves experts to provide their HFOs (Hot Freight Opinions) on the developments with Milton and the potential impact on Nikola. MORE ON TREVOR MILTON/NIKOLA The case against Nikola's Trevor Milton

  • Fire burns cabin of New Hampshire man jailed after nearly 3 decades in the woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his cat and chickens.

  • 3 wounded in shooting at Smile Club Direct facility in Nashville; suspect killed by police

    A gunman shot and wounded three people at a Tennessee business Tuesday and was later tracked down and fatally shot by police after he refused to drop his weapon, authorities said.

  • Florida woman was unruly on the plane. Things only got worse on the ground, cops say

    A Florida woman made quite a scene on a trip to South Dakota last Friday night.

  • Central Park Karen Amy Cooper Said She ‘Explored All’ Her Options Before Calling Police On Christian Cooper

    Amy recalled the moment she encountered Christian Cooper in Central Park in May 2020.

  • Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag

    A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.

  • CNN airs hot pursuit for Florida doctor accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation

    A CNN team did not let the hot summer weather in Florida get in its way of tracking down a doctor accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

    In addition to the photo controversy, Colleyville Heritage HS Principal Dr. James Whitfield believes he has been the target of several racially charged attacks

  • Mom of 3 facing eviction receives over $200K in donations after CNN segment

    A woman facing immediate homelessness as the national eviction mandate ended raised more than $170,000 in an online campaign that […] The post Mom of 3 facing eviction receives over $200K in donations after CNN segment appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

    After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.

  • Loss of braking cited in 2019 Florida plane incident

    Investigators say a rain-soaked runway and the pilots' failure to anticipate the poor conditions caused a plane chartered by the Pentagon to slide into a Florida river two years ago. The National Transportation Safety Board said pilots of the Miami Air International plane landed too fast and waited too long to deploy speed-reducing panels as the Boeing 737 touched down at Jacksonville Naval Air Station on May 3, 2019. Investigators said that even without those mistakes, the plane would not have been able to stop on the ungrooved runway because of the amount of standing water.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 25 most dangerous prisons in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these prisons, and go directly to the 5 Most Dangerous Prisons in the World. Movies like The Shawshank Redemption, Escape Plan, and Escape from Alcatraz do not even come close to […]

  • New Hampshire man in jail after squatting for 30 years in woods

    A New Hampshire man was arrested after being accused for squatting on private property for almost three decades.

  • AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dead at 72

    The president of the influential American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Richard Trumka, unexpectedly died overnight.

  • Man vs. cabin

    A man currently in jail is fighting to live in a cabin in the woods. And now, his fight has taken a dramatic turn. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

  • In China's Silicon Valley, COVID curbs pinch hardware startups

    From an office in Shenzhen's sprawling electronics district, an engineering team is prototyping a bioreactor that will one day produce "cultivated meat", discussing component sizes in a video call with scientists sitting in kitchens and bedrooms in the UK. It's a complicated conversation about precision parts that would ordinarily need a hands-on meeting in Shenzhen, the hardware centre of the world where product makers can buy and tinker with any gear they need. Hax, the firm backing the bioreactor, invests in more than 30 such hardware startups from overseas each year and would typically fly them to Shenzhen to build their products.

  • Understanding evangelicalism in America today

    Evangelicals share the recognition of the Bible as the ultimate authority. Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesA precipitous decline in the number of Americans identifying as white evangelical was revealed in Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion. In 2006, almost a quarter of the American population identified as white evangelical, but only 14.5% the population does so today. Evangelical is an umbrella category within Protestant Christianity. The category of evangelical i

  • Since 2017, these 8 Dallas-Fort Worth officers have been charged with killing someone

    A Forest Hill police officer who killed a murder suspect over the summer is among several DFW officers arrested since 2017 after fatally shooting someone.

  • Friends of woman who died on hike demand ‘investigation’ after date let her return to car alone

    ‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters