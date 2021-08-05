DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, through the Pop's Provisions program, provided over 640 children with school supplies for this coming year.

Pop's Provisions is a program focused on providing school supplies to elementary aged children within the North Texas community. The goal of the program is to help relieve the financial burden of school supply cost and provide children the security of returning to the school year prepared for success. Pop, Robert Shivers, was an advocate for giving back to the community, now his daughter continues the tradition.

In partnership with Pop's Provisions through The Gladys Foundation, North Texas Bells was able to help buy, pack, and deliver school supplies to over 640 children throughout North Texas. The Gladys Foundation benefits North Texas families through scholarships, Pop's Provisions (school supplies), and a hardship fund.

Thank you to all of those who donated funds or time to help make this year's Pop's Provisions program a success.

For further information about the Pop's Provisions program and to donate, please visit https://thegladysfoundation.org/donate/.

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 58 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taco-bell-franchisee-provides-school-supplies-for-local-north-texas-children-301349734.html

SOURCE North Texas Bells