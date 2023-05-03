Taco Bell, KFC parent company Yum! Brands Q1 earnings beat same-store sales estimates

Yum! Brands (YUM), which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger Grill, posted fiscal Q1 earnings results Wednesday before market open.

As consumers sought out value, the fast good giant delivered. In Q1, Yum! Brands value offerings and promotions won over consumers as same-store sales beat estimates led by KFC, followed by Taco Bell, up 8%, and Pizza Hut, which posted same-store sales growth of 7%, far higher than estimates of just 3.27%. CEO David Gibbs, pleased with the results, said "The demand for our iconic brands is evident as our incredible teams and franchise partners delivered another strong quarter with system sales..."

Here's what YUM! Brands reported, compared to Bloomberg estimates:

Revenue: $1.65 billion versus $1.63 billion expected

Adjusted earnings per share: $1.06 versus $1.13 per share expected

Same-store sales: up 8% versus up 5.76% expected KFC: up 9% versus 6.74% expected Pizza Hut: up 7% versus up 3.27% expected Taco Bell: up 8% versus up 6.39% Habit Burger Grill unit: flat year-over-year versus up 2.66% expected



Year-to date shares of Yum! Brands are up nearly 11%, outpacing the S&P 500 (^GSPC), up 7.2%. Wall Street remains somewhat optimistic on the fast food conglomerate. As of Tuesday, there are 14 buys, 16 holds and 0 sells.

This quarter, YUM! Brands saw record digital sales of nearly $7 billion, accounting for more than 45% of sales.

In mid-April, the company completed its exit from the Russian market by selling its KFC business in Russia to a local operator.

This story is breaking and being updated.

