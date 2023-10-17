Taco Bell is the quickest fast-food drive-thru experience, study finds. Here's where the others rank.

A recent study determined which fast-food chain actually delivers food the fastest for drivers.

Taco Bell offers the quickest drive-thru service in the industry, according to QRS Magazine's annual drive-thru report. Customers who don't leave their vehicle to order food at the Mexican inspired food chain wait an average of 278.84 seconds, or four minutes.

This marked the third year in a row the chain came out on top for the annual report.

Carl's Jr. and KFC followed behind in second and third place with customers waiting 303.74 seconds and 303.95 seconds respectively, the report said.

Taco Bell also led as the chain with the fastest speed of service with an average of 205.35 seconds. Carl's Jr. led as the business with the shortest wait time with an average of 37.39 seconds.

The study calculated the time it took for guests to order at the drive-thru window at major fast food restaurants and how long it took them to receive their food. QRS ran the 2023 report from the start of June to the end of July with 1,491 different U.S. locations analyzed.

8% (125) of the orders were completed during breakfast hours (5:00 a.m. to 10:29 a.m.), 40% (529) during lunch (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), 12% (174) during the afternoon (1:31 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and 40% (600) of shops during dinner (4:01 p.m. to 7 p.m.).

Which fast food chain has the longest drive-thru wait?

Chick-Fil-A is not the best spot for motorists hoping to grab a quick bite, according to the report. The chicken chain has the longest wait at the drive-thru with 436.09 seconds, around seven minutes on average.

List of major fast food chain drive thru waits

According to the study, this is how long it takes to order food at the following restaurant chains:

Taco Bell (278.84)

Carl's Jr. (303.74)

KFC (303.95)

Arby's (319.64)

Dunkin' (321.10)

Hardee's (336.15)

Wendy's (343.07)

Burger King (351.38)

McDonald's (413.06)

Chick-fil-A (436.09)

Which fast food chains have the best level of service?

Chick-Fil-A ranked on top as the major fast food chain with the highest quality service with 97% of customers satisfied with their level of service for their order, according to the report.

Taco Bell and Arby's followed behind with 95% and 93% respectively.

