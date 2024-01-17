Taco Bell, Uber Eats launch Cinnamon Twist Cereal with free giveaway

Taco Bell is making a spicy splash into the breakfast business with the launch of a new cereal based on its Cinnamon Twists menu item.

The fast food chain partnered with Uber Eats to create a miniature version of the fan favorite in cereal format — crispy, puffed corn twists dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

“We took your go-to crunchy, cinnamon-y twists and turned them into a cereal for the first time ever,” Uber said in the announcement this week.

Cinnamon Twists Cereal is now available for free in select cities via the Uber Eats app and other options.

Here’s how to get a free box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal

Through Jan. 18, Uber One members nationwide will be able to order a box with no purchase necessary, while app users in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and Dallas can get a mini-cereal box with free delivery on any Taco Bell breakfast order placed before 11 a.m. on Uber Eats through Jan. 22.

Customers can also receive free Cinnamon Twists and $5 off with any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of at least $15 from participating U.S. locations through Jan. 22, while supplies last.

The first 500 Taco Bell Rewards Members can meanwhile get a free box of Cinnamon Twist Cereal as part of Tuesday Drops on Jan. 23.