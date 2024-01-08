Taco Bell unveils new value menu with food as low as $1.99: See the new menu items

Taco Bell's new craving menu will feature options for meat-eaters and vegetarians.

Taco Bell is launching its new value menu, which offers 10 items for $3 or less and a new, vegetarian "Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box".

The fast food chain is set to launch the new Cravings Value Menu on Thursday, Jan. 11, the company said in a news release. It will feature six new items and four classics.

The value menu prices vary from $1.19 to $2.99 and feature a variety of options for meat eaters and vegetarians alike, like the Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito for $1.49 and the new $1.99 Double Stacked Taco.

"We're committed to expanding on our value offerings through new menu items and digital offerings that deliver quality and abundance," said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer.

What's new on the Taco Bell Cravings Value Menu?

The new options range from $1.99 to $2.99, not including taxes. Prices are going to be higher if diners choose to have their food delivered.

Restaurant goers can now order:

Double Stacked Tacos ($1.99)- A crunchy taco shell filled with beef, fiesta strips (red tortilla chips cut into crunchy strips), lettuce and cheddar that is wrapped in a soft tortilla and comes with nacho cheese sauce.

Stacker ($2.19)- Beef, nacho cheese sauce and Taco Bell's three-cheese blend (a mix of equal parts mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheese) folded into a tortilla.

3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt ($2.29) - Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce and three-cheese blend folded into a flatbread.

Chicken Enchilada Burrito ($2.49)- Grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce (a tangy, vegan sauce made from tomato powder, paprika and other spices, according to Taco Bell's website), three-cheese blend and reduced fat sour cream wrapped into a tortilla.

Cheesy Double Beef Burrito ($2.79)- Beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips three-cheese blend and reduced fat sour cream wrapped into a tortilla. It contains double the amount of beef that is found in the Beefy Melt Burrito, which according to Taco Bell's website, is $2.69.

Loaded Beef Nachos ($2.99)- Nachos with beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced fat sour cream and guacamole.

All of the items lists are only available at participating locations, while supplies lasts.

What's the same? Value menu mainstays

Four vegetarian fan-favorites are still available on the menu. The Cheesy Roll Up ($1.19), Spicy Potato Soft Taco ($1.29), Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito ($1.49), and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes ($2.49).

Vegetarian options

Along with its new menu, Taco Bell also announced its new and permanent addition of the Veggie-Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box for $5.99, not including taxes.

The box, similar to the other Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Boxes, comes with a specialty item, classic item, side and a medium fountain drink.

Specialty items include: the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa, or Cheese Quesadilla. Classic items include: the Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, or Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. Customers can choose to include Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cinnamon Twists, or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes as their side.

The box must be ordered from the website or the app from participating US locations. According to the press release, prices may vary.

Taco Bell sees interest on low prices

The chain is one of Yum Brand's two most profitable divisions. It saw a growth in sales in the third quarter as more people look to save money on food.

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs said Taco Bell saw a 2-3% growth rate in the number of orders received "across all income levels," per a transcript of a Nov. 1 investors call.

This success is in part due to people looking for less expensive options, said Gibbs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell value menu: See new food items, prices at fast food chain