The Taco Bell vote: Bring back Beefy Crunch Burrito or Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco?

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Taco Bell is letting fans vote on which menu item should be brought back: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, at left, or the Beefy Crunch Burrito, on the right. You can vote each day through April 12 in the Taco Bell app. The menu item that prevails will be announced April 13 and will return to the menu for a limited time in late 2023.
Taco Bell is letting fans vote on which menu item should be brought back: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, at left, or the Beefy Crunch Burrito, on the right. You can vote each day through April 12 in the Taco Bell app. The menu item that prevails will be announced April 13 and will return to the menu for a limited time in late 2023.

Taco Bell is letting fans chime in again on which beloved menu item should be brought back: the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos.

Voting begins today in the Taco Bell app; you can vote each day through April 12. The menu item that prevails will be announced April 13 and will return to the menu for a limited time in late 2023.

“Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus," said Dane Mathews, chief digital officer at Taco Bell, in a press release.

Last fall, in Taco Bell's first fan vote the saucy Enchirito won out over the Double Decker Taco with 62% of more than 765,000 votes, the company said.

Here are the vitals on the two competitors in this fan favorite vote.

Taco Bell is letting fans vote on which menu item should be brought back: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, at left, or the Beefy Crunch Burrito, on the right. You can vote each day through April 12 in the Taco Bell app. The menu item that prevails will be announced April 13 and will return to the menu for a limited time in late 2023.


Taco Bell's Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

A year after Taco Bell introduced the Doritos Locos Tacos with nacho cheese flavored hard shells, the restaurant introduced the Doritos Cool Ranch flavor. But it has been off the menu since 2019. (There have also been Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos.)

Dairy Queen lovers rejoice: 85-cent Blizzards available for limited time

Sweet menu addition: Popeyes has a sweet, limited-time addition to its menu: Frosted strawberry biscuits

Taco Bell's Beefy Crunch Burrito

First introduced to the menu in 2010, the Beefy Crunch Burrito is made with seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream – and gets its crunch from Fritos Flamin’ Hot Flavored Corn Chips. The burrito, removed from the menu a year later, hasn't been available since 2018, the last of several limited runs over the decade.

Taco Bell is letting fans vote on which menu item should be brought back: the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, at left, or the Beefy Crunch Burrito, on the right. You can vote each day through April 12 in the Taco Bell app. The menu item that prevails will be announced April 13 and will return to the menu for a limited time in late 2023.


“Both Flamin’ Hot Fritos and Cool Ranch Doritos are a mainstay in the snacking category with a cult-following of their own,” said Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Foodservice, which markets Doritos and other snacks including Cheetos. Yum Brands, which spun off from PepsiCo in 1997, owns Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill.

“Like Taco Bell, we’re hungry to meet our consumers where they are and can’t wait to see which menu item earns the fan-favorite title," Finlow said.

The Beefy Crunch Burrito has a movement?

This Beefy Crunch Burrito could have the inside track on returning. There's a group, the Beefy Crunch Movement, organized around its love for the dish. Its Facebook page has 66,000 followers, has regularly lobbied for the menu item's return and is currently urging members to vote daily.

“The lasting power of the Beefy Crunch Movement’s loyalty and commitment to their favorite burrito is something special,” Matt Prince, a Taco Bell spokesperson, told  Today.com earlier this month.

At least eight members of the group have gotten tattoos in tribute to the burrito, group founder Richard Axton told Today. "This is the level of passion the Beefy Crunch fans have continued to display and it’s high time they get recognized," he said.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell vote: Beefy Crunch Burrito or Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

