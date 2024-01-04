Taco Bell's new box meals make it easy to cook a crunchwrap or quesadilla at home

Now you can live más at your house.

Taco Bell has teamed with Kraft Heinz on a pair of new cooking kits, which let you make the Mexican fast-food chain's crunchwraps and quesadillas at home. The new Taco Bell at Home Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla Cravings Kits ($6.98 each) will be sold at Walmart nationwide and online.

Each of the Cravings Kits comes with the ingredients – such as tortillas, tostado shells, sauces and seasonings – to make four servings. You add your choice of chicken, ground beef or favorite protein.

To make the Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell suggests 1 pound of lean ground beef, sour cream, chopped lettuce, diced fresh tomatoes and cooking spray for the pan. For the quesadilla, you'll want two cups of cooked chicken, some three-cheese shredded blend and other ingredients such as onions and peppers.

Want more authenticity? Don't forget the sauces

If you don't already have a stash of Taco Bell sauce packets in your refrigerator, many supermarkets carry them, with flavors including mild, hot, diablo, verde, creamy chipotle and spicy ranchero, among others.

Taco Bell decided to enter the cooking-at-home market because fans of the chain were whipping up their own versions of its dishes and posting the results on social media, including Instagram and TikTok, where creators have tallied more than 50 million views as of December.

The cooking kits "allow fans to make Taco Bell their way,” Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of marketing for Taco Bell at Home, said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Our innovation strategy focuses on creating new products inspired by beloved Taco Bell classics that encourage fans to customize their at-home creations and take them to new heights.”

How did Taco Bell choose which dishes to sell in at-home kits?

These dishes were chosen for at-home prep because the Crunchwrap Supreme is "the most iconic menu item in Taco Bell's history," the company said in a press release. The quesadilla "was one of Taco Bell’s best-selling menu items in 2023, and the chipotle sauce adds a kick to the comforting and consistent classic."

There's more Taco Bell at Home products in the pipeline this year, too, said Alan Kleinerman, Kraft Heinz's vice president of disruptive innovation.

"We’re focused on finding the white spaces at retail where we can make an impact for fans and develop products we know they will be excited to try," he said in a statement. "Our partnership with Taco Bell is a great example of this.”

