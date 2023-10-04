Taco Bell's Lover's Pass offers 30 back to back days of free tacos for just $10

Taco Bell believes tacos don't just deserve one day to be honored but rather a whole month.

In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, the fast food chain is returning their limited-deal where rewards members can score "30 consecutive days of tacos" for just $10.

The Taco Lover's Pass works as a digital taco subscription that rewards members can sign up for on the Taco Bell app either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to a company announcement.

"We’re embracing our fan’s passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences," Taco Bell’s Chief Digital Officer Dane Mathews said in the announcement.

A one time purchase of $10 will unlock a hidden category on the app menu allowing users to choose a taco to redeem in a restaurant for 30 days. Eight taco options from the Crunchy Taco Supreme to the Doritos® Locos Tacos will be available.

Other National Taco Day deals: WaBa Grill, Rubio's Coastal Grill and El Torito offering deals and discounts

What food options come with Taco Bell's Lover's Pass?

With the Taco Lover's Pass, rewards members can expand their menu horizons or stick to what they keep coming back for. The following is included in the month-long taco subscription:

Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco

Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme

Seasoned Beef Soft Taco

Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos

Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme

All-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos

Taco Bell launches new Toasted Breakfast Tacos

For fans of the chain's breakfast crunch wraps and breakfast quesadilla, the morning menu is about to welcome their latest addition. The new Toasted Breakfast Tacos come with eggs, melted cheese, choice between bacon, sausage or potato wrapped with a grilled tortilla. The new menu item will be available starting Oct. 12 for $1.49 a la carte.

"The addition of all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos will spark a breakfast campaign from the brand, featuring a certain Taco Bell partner with a hot take on the most important meal of the day," the company said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Lover's Pass: How to sign up for Taco Bell's $10 month-long deal