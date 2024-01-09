Taco John's opens first Dayton-area restaurant, in Kettering

Jan. 8—The first Taco John's restaurant in the Dayton area officially opened for business in Kettering on Monday.

The fourth site in Ohio is at 4045 Wilmington Pike in front of the large Meijer store. It is a 2,106 square-foot location that will have 30 part- and full-time employees and a seating capacity of 50, along with a drive-thru, company officials have said.

Taco John's is hiring for all positions, company officials said in an announcement.

"We're so excited to bring the iconic Taco John's flavors to more guests in the Midwest," Gary Rose, president of Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for Taco John's, said in the announcement.

Regular store hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company's website.

Taco John's menu offers several signature items, including meat and potato burritos, stuffed grilled tacos, Potato Olés and Fried Chicken Tacos. Rose pointed to taco fillings prepared fresh each day, and the chain's signature Potato Olés with nacho cheese dipping sauce.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Feb. 5, featuring the brand's traditional Golden Tickets. They will be given away starting at 7 a.m. to the first 100 guests in line, the company stated, with each winner receiving Potato Olés free for a year.

The Kettering location was picked for the store because of its high volume of traffic, Meritage officials have said.

Kettering officials have said the area near the East Stroop Road-Wilmington Pike intersection averages about 20,000 vehicles a day.

There is already a large row of fast-food restaurants ringing that Meijer store, including Burger King, Popeye's, Wendy's, McDonald's and Dunkin, as well as some sit-down restaurants.

The Wyoming-based restaurant business opened a site in Butler County this spring with a West Chester Twp. location. It also plans to open in Montgomery County's Miami Twp. next year.

Taco John's, which started in 1968, has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville and Circleville, according to its website.