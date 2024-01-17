Taco John's plans Riverside restaurant near Wright-Patterson AFB

Jan. 16—Taco John's has received approvals to build a restaurant in Riverside near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The restaurant chain last week opened its first Dayton-area location in Kettering as part of its Ohio business expansion. The Riverside site would be at 101 Woodman Drive near the intersection of Airway Road in front of Youthland Academy of Riverside, city records show.

The franchisee "would like to begin construction of this building as soon as they obtain all permits and approvals," according to a letter to the city.

Riverside Community Development Director Nia Holt said she has not heard when the company plans to start construction, but it has the necessary approvals from the city.

"They have all their permits through building. They have all their permits through us," she said. "So. it's really up to their team when they are ready to move forward."

A message left with Taco John's Tuesday was not immediately returned. Riverside records include plans for a 2,106 square-foot restaurant with 38 seats and a drive through.

Franchisee Meritage Hospitality Group opened the fifth Taco John's Ohio location Jan. 8 at 4045 Wilmington Pike in front of the Meijer store.

It is the same square footage outlined in Riverside plans, has 30 part- and full-time employees with a seating capacity of 50, company officials have said.

Taco John's officials said last week that it is hiring for all positions.

Taco John's menu offers several signature items, including meat and potato burritos, stuffed grilled tacos, Potato Olés and fried chicken tacos. Company executives pointed to taco fillings prepared fresh each day, and the chain's signature Potato Olés with nacho cheese dipping sauce.

A grand opening for the Kettering restaurant is scheduled for Feb. 5, featuring the brand's traditional Golden Tickets. They will be given away starting at 7 a.m. to the first 100 guests in line, the company stated, with each winner receiving Potato Olés free for a year.

Story continues

Regular store hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the company's website.

The Wyoming-based restaurant business opened a site in Butler County this spring with a West Chester Twp. location. It also plans to open in Montgomery County's Miami Twp. next year.

Taco John's, which started in 1968, has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville and Circleville, according to its website.