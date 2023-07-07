Taco pancake? IHOP debuts new sweet and savory option for a limited time

Like pancakes? How about tacos? Now imagine this − a taco pancake.

You may ask, "What are you taco-ing about?" It's IHOP's newest innovation − a sweet and savory handheld pancake that will be available nationwide for a limited time.

After last summer's “Choco-Pancake” debut in Houston, the company did brand research to identify what consumers were looking for in new menu items, like quality, choice, and value.

“We didn’t want to simply redo that item, but rather bring to life a dish that leverages our best-selling pancakes in an innovative way that is both fun and different to deliver guests a unique dining experience," said Arthur Carl II, chef and culinary vice president IHOP. "These handheld pancake creations lean into our breakfast equity while giving everyone a choice on sweet or savory – or both – to enjoy during all day parts.”

When and where to find taco pancakes

The taco pancakes are available all day at nationwide IHOPs, going for $6 for three taco pancakes. They are available only from July 5-30.

PanCoins members can also earn three times the reward points from July 21-30.

The new taco pancake options

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco −Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake, can be topped with chocolate chips.

Caramel Banana Pancake Taco −Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake, can also be topped with chocolate chips.

Breakfast Pancake Taco −Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheese blend and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Salsa topping recommended.

Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco −Crispy chicken, shredded hash browns, and country gravy inside a folded silver dollar pancake, that can be topped with pickles for an extra salty crunch.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IHOP debuts taco pancake for a limited time