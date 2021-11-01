U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,613.67
    +8.29 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,913.84
    +94.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,595.92
    +97.53 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.12
    +60.93 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.17 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0910
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,076.23
    -380.94 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.87
    +26.36 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Tacora Resources Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results of Operations Release Date and Conference Call

·4 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tacora Resources Inc. ("Tacora" or the "Company") announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results. The financial results will be available on https://www.tacoraresources.com/investors/ no later than November 30, 2021.

TAcora Resources Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Tacora Resources Inc.)
To access the financial results and login information for the conference call, a party must pre-register and certify that it is eligible for such access. Pursuant to the indenture dated May 11, 2021, between Tacora Resources Inc., as Issuer, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee and Notes Collateral Agent, relating to the 8.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), access to the financial results and conference call will be available only to the following:

a) the Trustee;
b) registered holders of the Notes;
c) beneficial owners of the Notes;
d) prospective purchasers of the Notes who have certified to Tacora Resources Inc. that they are "qualified institutional buyers" as defined by Rule 144A of the Securities Act or "non-U.S. persons" as defined by Regulation S of the Securities Act;
e) securities analysts who cover or intend to cover Tacora Resources Inc. and the Notes; and
f) market makers who make or intend to make a market in the Notes.

If you meet one or more of the criteria set forth above and would like to access, but have not yet been granted access to http://www.tacoraresources.com/investors/, please contact Investor Relations at ir@tacoraresources.com or Joe Broking.

Investor and Analyst Contact:
Joe Broking
President and Chief Executive Officer
T – +1 (218) 398-0079
E – joe.broking@tacoraresources.com

About Tacora Resources Inc.

Tacora is a private company that is focused on the production and sale of high-grade and quality iron ore products that improve the efficiency and environmental performance of steel making. The Company owns and operates the Scully Mine, a 6 million tonne per year iron ore concentrate producer located in Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and owns the Sydvaranger Mine, a mine located in Sør-Varanger, Norway that is currently idled with a feasibility study recently completed for an expansion to 4 million tonnes per year of iron ore concentrate. The Company's equity investors include funds managed by Proterra Investment Partners LP; Aequor Holdings LLC; Cargill, Inc.; a fund managed by Orion Mine Finance; Titlis Mining AS; and MagGlobal LLC. 100% of the Scully Mine concentrate is purchased and marketed globally by a subsidiary of Cargill, Inc. Additional information about the company is available at www.tacoraresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and relate to our expectations, beliefs, and intentions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking. Although Tacora believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, and these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause outcomes to differ from our expectations. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Tacora's expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Tacora disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Tacora's senior secured notes. Tacora's senior secured notes were offered solely to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons outside the U.S. under Regulations S of the Securities Act. Tacora's senior secured notes were not registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tacora-resources-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-results-of-operations-release-date-and-conference-call-301413458.html

SOURCE Tacora Resources, Inc.

