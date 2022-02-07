U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.53
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,119.70
    +29.96 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,085.63
    -12.37 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.07
    +7.71 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    -1.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    +13.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.58 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9270
    -0.0030 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1360
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,223.19
    +2,564.05 (+6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.64
    +29.88 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

TacoTime Welcomes the Return of a Fan-Favorite to Kick Off the New Year

·1 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is ringing in the new year by bringing back its beloved Fish Taco which will be available for a limited time in stores until April 26.

TacoTime&#39;s Fish Taco
TacoTime's Fish Taco

The Fish Taco features Crispy White Fish, Shredded Cheddar, Cabbage and Salsa Fresca and is topped with a Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce.

"Our customers spoke, and we listened! We are excited to bring back the ever-popular Fish Taco to our menu to start off the new year," said Kim Heath, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime. "Our Fish Tacos offer the perfect pairing of crispy fish and creamy cilantro lime sauce! These tacos continue to be a seasonal fan-favorite and are always welcomed back with a joyful response."

The Fish Taco is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime®
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

TacoTime Logo (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime) (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime)
TacoTime Logo (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime) (PRNewsFoto/TacoTime)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tacotime-welcomes-the-return-of-a-fan-favorite-to-kick-off-the-new-year-301476708.html

SOURCE TacoTime

Recommended Stories

  • Popular chicken chain making its Carolina debut sets opening date in Charlotte

    The Arkansas fast-casual restaurant plans to open four more locations this year in the Carolinas, the latest move in the chicken competition for local dining options.

  • Best new metro Detroit restaurants have heart in industry's darkest hour

    The Detroit Free Press announces its 2022 10 Best New Restaurants and Restaurant of the Year this week.

  • Need Valentine's Day ideas? Take your special someone to these 6 places in Springfield

    Love is in the air in the Ozarks. If you're looking for something to do with your special someone, here are six Valentine's Day activities.

  • New Jersey's first ever 'Pizza Bowl' celebrates mom and pop businesses

    Proud pizza makers across the state of New Jersey came together to settle once and for all who has the best pie in the first ever Pizza Bowl.

  • Maruca's crowned pizza king at second annual New Jersey Pizza Bowl

    The final 16 pizzerias squared off Saturday at Redd's in Carlstadt to compete for the title in Jersey Pizza Joints' Pizza Bowl.

  • How do you judge the perfect pizza pie? In New Jersey, that's a tough choice

    A pizza, a plain cheese pie, involves has three basic ingredients, dough, sauce and cheese. But, no two pizzas are same.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6607, Weakens Under .6588

    A sustained move over .6607 could generate the upside momentum needed to trigger a surge into .6670.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActTech Drags Stocks Lower; Treasury Yields Rise:

  • Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

    Over the coming 12 months, Zillow foresees U.S. home prices rising 16%. That’s up from its previous forecast of 11%.

  • Triad company makes World's Most Admired Companies list for fourth time

    The Triad's largest publicly traded company made Fortune magazine’s annual list of "The World’s Most Admired Companies" for the fourth time. Burlington-based Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE: LH) finished fourth in health care: pharmacy and other services.

  • Bitcoin Price Breaks a Key Level, Can It Fully Recover?

    The king of cryptocurrencies continues to rise and attracts in its wake the entire crypto market whose value is again above $2 trillion.

  • Only 29 stocks hit all 4 of these key metrics so far this earnings season

    AMD, Schwab and Apple are among the S&P 500 companies increasing sales and improving profit margins.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    The most anticipated economic report of the week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index for January, out Thursday.

  • Dolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house

    Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana has set up a new company to directly manage the development, production and sale of its perfumes and cosmetics, Chief Executive Alfonso Dolce said on Monday. The move to bring in-house a multi-million business, which is key for many fashion houses but often managed through licensing, is the first by an Italian luxury group. "We are thinking of a business model which could see tie-ups and partnerships with our producers," Dolce told Corriere della Sera's L'Economia financial weekly.

  • Stocks open slightly higher after strongest week of 2022

    Stocks opened slightly higher Monday as investors looked ahead to another busy week of earnings and closely watched inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points, or 0.1%, to 35,137, while the S&P 500 gained 0.1% to 4,505. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3% at 14,133. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday posted their strongest weekly gains since the week ended Dec. 23.

  • Harley-Davidson boosts dividend by 5%, lifts implied yield to nearly 1.8%

    Harley-Davidson Inc. declared Monday a new quarterly dividend of 15.75 cents a share, up 5% from the previous dividend of 15 cents a share. The motorcycle maker's new dividend will be payable March 18 to shareholder of record on Feb. 28. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $35.75, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.76%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.40%. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading Monday, has dropped 6.2% over

  • ‘Crypto Winter’ Threatens to Chill Red-Hot Area for Finance Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in cryptocurrencies last year brought along with it one very positive real-world effect: A boom in jobs at startups and other companies trying to get in on the action. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for

  • TikTok Rival’s First-Year Slump Has Analysts Eyeing Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery may be around the corner for Kuaishou Technology after Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering of 2021 delivered hefty losses in its first year on the stock exchange.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Gains; Bond Yields Tick Hi