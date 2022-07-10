Tactical Communication Market stands at a Valuation of US$ 18.43 Billion in 2022 on the back of Rising Demand for SATCOM : Reveals Fact.MR

FACT.MR

The Tactical Communication Market Study Published By Fact.MR Offers An In-Depth Outlook Of Key Factors Promoting Demand And Sales In The Market. Further, the Study Provides Insights into Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments across Major Geographies and Segments, Including Type, Power Source, and Application for the Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Seoul, South Korea, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Tactical Communication market size is bound to reach US$ 30.02 Bn in 2032, stating a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032. Tactical mass communication comes across as an enhanced form of communication created as well as implemented for enabling effective military communications between two commands, persons, or locations on battlefield, especially during emergency.



As per Fact.MR, the global Tactical Communication market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 18.43 Bn in 2022. The defense sector is expected to have the pie in case of tactical communication market. As defense communication does enclose every area of armed forces’ data transfer and information to facilitate well-organized military surveillance, operations, management, and order.

Transferring information the individuals, that too, across the geographical boundaries needs a strong medium of communication that does rely on complex and huge network of software and physical components. Tensions among the countries are actually escalating the need for military spending.

Europe and North America rule the tactical communication market. They, collectively, hold more than 25% of the market share. This could be attributed to various government organizations launching numerous projects for building advanced military technology and communication systems.

What is Complementing Tactical Communication Market Growth?

“Rapid Deployment of Advanced Communication Systems to Enhance Defense Communication Security”

The defense sector has two fundamental requirements: the security of highly secret information and the preservation of constant communication. Assume that critical data is not properly protected or that real-time data is not appropriately sent. In such instances, residents' safety would be compromised and international issues may ensue.

Defense communication encompasses all areas of armed forces' information and data transfer for well-organized operations, military surveillance, order, and management.

Moreover, to transfer information to individuals and across geographic boundaries, communication relies on a large and complex network of physical components and software. Escalating conflicts among countries around the world are raising military spending.

Innovative tactical communication technologies that provide discreet, precise, and secure real-time data transmission are procured with these large military investments.

As a result, the tactical communication & protective system market is likely to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period as more communication systems with increased security and privacy features emerge.

Key Segments Covered in the Tactical Communication Industry Survey

Tactical Communication Market by Product :



Manpack Radios

Handheld Radios Vehicular Inter-communication Radios High Capacity Data Radios Multiband Radios Networking Radios SATCOM VHF/UHF Radios Video Processors Other Product Types



Tactical Communication Market by Platform :



Underwater Tactical Communication Systems

Airborne Tactical Communication Systems Land Tactical Communication Systems Shipborne Tactical Communication Systems



Tactical Communication Market by Technology :



Time Division Multiplexing

Next Generation Networks



Tactical Communication Market by Application :



Integrated Strategic Resources

Communication Combat Command & Control Other Applications





Competitive Landscape

The global Tactical Communication market is subject to the key players going for long-term contracts as well as collaborations with land, naval, and air forces for delivering effective communication technologies.

For instance,

Elbit Systems Ltd., in 2020, did announce its selection to provide the Canadian Armed Forces with Satellite on the Moment, better known as SOTM communication systems through Rheinmetall Canada Inc. This project is a part of Land Command Support System Extension.

Collins Aerospace has presented the new-fangled directional communications network (a part of DARPA PHEME project), to address tiny aerial platforms like UAVs operating in the hostile regions. It has exhibited connection in CJADC2 battlespace.

Key players in Tactical Communication Market

Harris Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Ultra Electronics

Iridium Communications Inc.

Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

L-3 Communications Holdings

BAE Systems PLC

Key Takeaways from Tactical Communication Market Study

North America and Europe hold over 25% of the market share.

The Asia-Pacific is poised to take over as the highest revenue generator in the forecast period.

By application, combat dominates the market and the situation is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period.

Incorporation of 5G and 6G networks is expected to drive the tactical communication market.

