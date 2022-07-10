U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.50
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,299.00
    -11.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,121.00
    -31.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.40
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.01
    +0.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0160
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -1.44 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3620
    +0.2820 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,729.16
    -787.88 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.28
    -30.39 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,929.33
    +412.14 (+1.55%)
     

Tactical Communication Market stands at a Valuation of US$ 18.43 Billion in 2022 on the back of Rising Demand for SATCOM : Reveals Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Tactical Communication Market Study Published By Fact.MR Offers An In-Depth Outlook Of Key Factors Promoting Demand And Sales In The Market. Further, the Study Provides Insights into Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments across Major Geographies and Segments, Including Type, Power Source, and Application for the Forecast Period (2022-2032)

Seoul, South Korea, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Tactical Communication market size is bound to reach US$ 30.02 Bn in 2032, stating a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032. Tactical mass communication comes across as an enhanced form of communication created as well as implemented for enabling effective military communications between two commands, persons, or locations on battlefield, especially during emergency.

As per Fact.MR, the global Tactical Communication market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 18.43 Bn in 2022. The defense sector is expected to have the pie in case of tactical communication market. As defense communication does enclose every area of armed forces’ data transfer and information to facilitate well-organized military surveillance, operations, management, and order.

For Critical Insights on Tactical Communication Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=401

Transferring information the individuals, that too, across the geographical boundaries needs a strong medium of communication that does rely on complex and huge network of software and physical components. Tensions among the countries are actually escalating the need for military spending.
Europe and North America rule the tactical communication market. They, collectively, hold more than 25% of the market share. This could be attributed to various government organizations launching numerous projects for building advanced military technology and communication systems.

What is Complementing Tactical Communication Market Growth?

“Rapid Deployment of Advanced Communication Systems to Enhance Defense Communication Security”

The defense sector has two fundamental requirements: the security of highly secret information and the preservation of constant communication. Assume that critical data is not properly protected or that real-time data is not appropriately sent. In such instances, residents' safety would be compromised and international issues may ensue.

Defense communication encompasses all areas of armed forces' information and data transfer for well-organized operations, military surveillance, order, and management.

Moreover, to transfer information to individuals and across geographic boundaries, communication relies on a large and complex network of physical components and software. Escalating conflicts among countries around the world are raising military spending.

Innovative tactical communication technologies that provide discreet, precise, and secure real-time data transmission are procured with these large military investments.

As a result, the tactical communication & protective system market is likely to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period as more communication systems with increased security and privacy features emerge.

To learn more about Tactical Communication Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=401

Key Segments Covered in the Tactical Communication Industry Survey

  • Tactical Communication Market by Product :

    • Manpack Radios

    • Handheld Radios

    • Vehicular Inter-communication Radios

    • High Capacity Data Radios

    • Multiband Radios

    • Networking Radios

    • SATCOM

    • VHF/UHF Radios

    • Video Processors

    • Other Product Types

  • Tactical Communication Market by Platform :

    • Underwater Tactical Communication Systems

    • Airborne Tactical Communication Systems

    • Land Tactical Communication Systems

    • Shipborne Tactical Communication Systems

  • Tactical Communication Market by Technology :

    • Time Division Multiplexing

    • Next Generation Networks

  • Tactical Communication Market by Application :

    • Integrated Strategic Resources

    • Communication

    • Combat

    • Command & Control

    • Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

The global Tactical Communication market is subject to the key players going for long-term contracts as well as collaborations with land, naval, and air forces for delivering effective communication technologies.

For instance,

  • Elbit Systems Ltd., in 2020, did announce its selection to provide the Canadian Armed Forces with Satellite on the Moment, better known as SOTM communication systems through Rheinmetall Canada Inc. This project is a part of Land Command Support System Extension.

  • Collins Aerospace has presented the new-fangled directional communications network (a part of DARPA PHEME project), to address tiny aerial platforms like UAVs operating in the hostile regions. It has exhibited connection in CJADC2 battlespace.

Get Customization on Tactical Communication Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=401

Key players in Tactical Communication Market

  • Harris Corporation

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Ultra Electronics

  • Iridium Communications Inc.

  • Raytheon Company

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Thales Group

  • L-3 Communications Holdings

  • Ultra Electronics

  • BAE Systems PLC

Key Takeaways from Tactical Communication Market Study

  • North America and Europe hold over 25% of the market share.

  • The Asia-Pacific is poised to take over as the highest revenue generator in the forecast period.

  • By application, combat dominates the market and the situation is expected to remain the same even in the forecast period.

  • Incorporation of 5G and 6G networks is expected to drive the tactical communication market.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market- Physical access control system (PACS) market analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 10% in 2021, to total 2.2 Million units. Demand for biometric PACS is poised to grow 9% to total 850 ‘000 units, while demand for card-based PACS will be up 12.5% to 960 ‘000 units in 2021.

High Power RF Amplifier Market- The global high power RF amplifier market enjoys a valuation of around US$ 4.6 Billion at present. Sales of high power RF amplifiers are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 12.3% to reach US$ 14.7 Billion by 2031. Demand for smart energy in end-use sectors is likely to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Airport Kiosk Market- The global airport kiosk market was valued at around US$ 1.7 Billion in 2020. Sales of airport kiosks are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 9% to top US$ 4 Billion by 2031.

Public Safety Software Market- The global public safety software market reached a valuation of around US$ 7 Billion in 2020, and is slated to rise at a CAGR of 11% to top US$ 20 Billion by 2031. Demand for computer-aided dispatch solutions is set to increase at a CAGR of 9% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

AI Virtual Visor Market- As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the number of vehicle displays is steadily increasing, and over the years, has increased almost 65% between 2016 and 2021. Fact.MR estimates that the automotive display market is likely to reach almost US$ 22 Billion by 2022.

Bicycle Subscription Market- As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for bicycles stood at US$ 58 Billion in 2020, wherein, around 140 Million bicycles are produced annually across the globe. The market is set to reach a valuation of little over US$ 127 Billion by 2030, with a projected growth of above 8% CAGR.

Satellite Internet Market- The satellite internet market is expected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion and expand at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. The internet has moved from a goods to an amenity and to a must-have over the past 2 decades, mainly as a result of the smartphone revolution.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market- The global big data analytics in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 39.7 billion in 2022. Data as a technology has been adopted by healthcare industry stakeholders rapidly and is being monetized, which is slated to push the global big data analytics in healthcare market to grow at CAGR of over 19%, and register total market value of US$ 194.7 billion by 2032 end.

Digital Door Lock System Market- The global digital door lock system market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 9 Billion in 2022. The sales of digital door lock system are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 18% to top US$ 47 Billion by 2032.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market- The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 Million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

    From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren't anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it's harder to...

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Supply chains: How the pandemic may lead more manufacturers to the U.S.

    More and more U.S. companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home due to the pandemic supply chain snarls and the insufficient production abroad.

  • Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has hired merger law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as it races to sue Elon Musk for moving to dump his $44 billion takeover of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilThe social media c

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • Fed Up With China, One Boss Tries Removing It From the Supply Chain

    Designer perfume maker Inter Parfums is shifting production to U.S., but some suppliers are unsure how long it will last.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Tw

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • North Carolina pursues aerospace manufacturers across the Atlantic

    Economic developers trying to lure aerospace giants such as Boeing, Airbus and BAE Systems to North Carolina are heading across the Atlantic this month.

  • Rice Faces Squeeze on Higher Fertilizer Costs and Booming Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice production is under threat in parts of Asia from higher fertilizer costs at a time when demand is increasing, posing a potential risk to food security and efforts to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilCrop yields may decline in Thailand, the

  • Tech’s Red-Hot Hiring Spree Shows Signs of Cooling

    High-profile tech companies have announced plans to slow hiring or cut jobs, and are in some cases warning employees to brace themselves for tougher times.

  • Is a Recession Coming? Investors Turn to Earnings for Clues

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming recession, runaway inflation, an energy crisis in Europe and a euro that’s sunk to near parity with the dollar: corporate earnings worldwide face a laundry list of challenges this season that could create another reason to dump stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disrup

  • Twitter hires U.S. law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal - sources

    Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Alex Rodriguez on why he invested in insurance startup Ranger

    'I am frequently reminded of something...Warren Buffet said that has always stuck with me: he told me that I should get into the insurance business.'

  • These Two Retail Giants Just Might Be Inflation-Proof -- Here's Why

    Walmart and Amazon have considerable power over their suppliers, and now they're leaning on them to shoulder the cost of inflation.

  • Giant Congo Cobalt Mine Exports at Risk as Investors Feud

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilAn intensifying feud between shareholders of the giant Tenke Fungurume Mining SA in the Democratic Republic of Congo may lead a court-appointed administrator to block its exports of copper and cobalt. The administrator, Sage Ngoi