Tactical Communication Market worth $16.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD 12.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.95% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is driven by factors such as transition of radio communication devices from analog to digital, customized communication on the move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles, etc.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255957957

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tactical Communication Market" 223 – Tables
57 – Figures
248 – Pages

Demand for next-generation IP radio systems

Companies are focusing on increasing profitability by offering consumers a wide range of advanced IP radio systems due to the increasing demand across the globe. Sales of such products are also expected to provide new or enhanced services for the networking industry while at the same time, reducing transaction costs and further enhancing the end user experience. Next-generation frontline mobile communications also tend to shift away from high power single line contact methods towards mesh systems with low power, which enable higher numbers of operators to be linked together by means of multi-node mesh systems. Such systems have low susceptibility towards failures in single points and are also capable of self-healing, thereby enabling the communication packets to find the best transfer routes based on available system bandwidth and traffic levels. These next-generation IP radio systems are expected to provide opportunities for the usage of advanced tactical communication.

Demand for mission-critical communication

Companies are focusing on developing new and innovative communication systems that can provide prompt & effective responses in real-time due to the rising instances of terrorism, crime, and natural disasters across the globe. Effective communication plays a vital role for public safety responders who are required to stay connected with their control centers and acquire situational awareness in real-time while responding to emergencies.

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) is one of the largest land mobile radio standards for SDR, providing good spectrum efficiency and is readily available on a consistent spectrum. It also supports critical communication features including security, along with high-speed data capability. There is rising adoption of TETRA in existing and potential sectors such as public safety and commercial, owing to its high ability in operating in direct mode and support for site trunking. TETRA can also provide critical communication solutions by delivering secure and resilient voice and data along with high bandwidth. Thus, the increasing requirement for advanced communication systems worldwide is expected to lead to the growth of the global tactical communication market.

Ground segment projected to lead the Tactical Communication Market by platform, during the forecast period

Based on platform, the ground segment is projected to grow from USD 5,131 million in 2022 to USD 6,601 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The ground platform is further categorized into ground stations, armored vehicles and soldiers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255957957

North America region accounts for largest market share in Tactical Communication market

North America led the Tactical Communication market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. The growing demand for Tactical Communication in the US and Canada for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles for different military applications are key factors driving the market in North America.

Major Tactical Communication Market players present in North America include as L3harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin (US), ViaSat (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=255957957

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region - Forecast to 2027

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine, Space, Weapons, UAVs), Technology (Wired and Wireless Telemetry), Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna, Processors), Application, Region (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tactical-communication-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tactical-communication.asp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tactical-communication-market-worth-16-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301625146.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

