Tactical Engages Metallurgical Expert

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the critical technologies of the future, is pleased to announce the appointment of Norman Chow, P. ENG as Qualified Person (QP) as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of metallurgical scientific and technical reporting regarding the Peak Project in Texas.



Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, notes, “We continue to grow and build our team with a strong focus on diligence, disclosure, and technical excellence. The potential ability to fast-track the transformation of an existing tailings operation into a rare earths mineral producer comes at a critical juncture for domestic production demand. We aim to advance our Peak Project as quickly as possible, and we look forward to working with Norman, and to providing him with all necessary resources he may require in his efforts. The resulting NI 43-101 technical report will consequently serve as a solid foundation for our path forward and we are excited by the impact his work will have on the future success of our venture.”

Mr. Chow is the President & Director of Kemetco Research Inc., which he founded to provide contract research and development specializing in extractive metallurgy, chemical processing, and specialty chemical analysis. Kemetco provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development and intellectual property management. Kemetco offers a 20,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art research facility and is one of Canada’s largest privately held contract R&D firms servicing environmental, chemical, and mining companies.

Mr. Chow also serves as co-founder and director of Process Manufacturing Inc. a specialty manufacturer of industrial processing equipment. Operating out of a 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Surrey, BC, Process Manufacturing provides electrical and mechanical design, engineering, project management and construction services. He also served as Executive Director, Industry and Government, for Cantest Ltd. (following their acquisition of Vizon Scitec), and as Group Director, Chemical and Electrochemical Processes at Vizon Scitec (formerly BC Research Inc.), and as President at DynaPower Inc. after a period as Technical Sales Manager at DynaPower (a subsidiary of DynaMotive), where he had previously served as R&D Manager at DynaMotive Technologies Corp. after a stint as a Corrosion Research Scientist at the Shell Canada Ltd. Research Centre.

Mr. Chow is a PhD Candidate (2020), and earned a M.A.Sc., Metals and Materials Engineering (1997) and a B.A.Sc., Metals and Materials Engineering all from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC. He received a 2004 Business in Vancouver 40 under 40 Award – Awarded to British Columbia’s Top Business Achievers Under the Age of 40, and a 2002 Horace Pops Award – Awarded for Top Paper Presented at the Wire Association International’s 71st Annual Convention and a 1996 Financial Post Technology Gold Award – Top Environmental Technology in Canada. He is a NI 43-101 Qualified Person and a Professional Engineer registered in the Province of British Columbia.

Tactical Resources is committed to becoming a premier North American developer of REE products to meet domestic supply chain needs. The Company’s Peak Project is a tailings offtake venture based upon active cut rock operations of the Sierra Blanca Quarry, LLC located in Hudspeth County, Texas located 68 miles southeast of El Paso, and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation & USA Rare Earth. For more information on the Peak Project, watch this video here, or visit the Tactical Resources website.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas, the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the preparation of an NI 43-101 technical report for the Peak Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

